UAE-based facilities management (FM) services provider, Emrill, has appointed Dean Harnden as business development director. In his new role, Harnden will focus on developing and implementing strategies to further develop and grow Emrill’s services in key sectors in the UAE. He will be responsible for building and maintaining key stakeholder relationships while increasing efforts to deliver service excellence in current and future contracts.

With 23 years’ experience in the FM industry, Harnden has worked in the UAE, Australia and the UK, managing numerous high-profile clients and contracts. Before joining Emrill, he led a team of over 20,000 employees and was integral in increasing revenue across the business and creating and maintaining value partnerships with key stakeholders and clients. His extensive experience includes contract negotiations, growth and operations, soft FM services, as well as developing and implementing specialised marketing and communications strategies to increase brand awareness in the industry.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Harnden said: “It is a pleasure to be working with Emrill, an organisation that has such a stellar reputation in the region’s FM industry. Their award-winning team has consistently delivered quality FM services while constantly evolving as a business with continuous improvement as a key strategy across every level of the business.”

With his expertise across aspects of FM and support services, Harnden aims to maximise profitability while upholding Emrill’s core values and expanding business operations in critical sectors. He will deliver industry-leading services and exceed client requirements across sectors including residential, commercial, industrial, master communities, aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, and leisure.

Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison commented on Harnden’s recent appointment: “Having worked on both the operational and commercial side of FM, Dean has experience across several facets of the industry, including major events, security, maintenance, and customer service. This unique industry perspective will undoubtedly prove advantageous to Emrill and contribute to new projects and retaining current contracts. We are delighted to have him on the team and look forward to working with him on developing and growing our business further.”

Harnden concluded: “My goal for 2023 is to exceed Emrill’s growth targets. While FM is a competitive industry, I am confident that with Emrill’s extensive resources and dedicated team of experts, we will exceed our targets for the year and maintain our reputation as one of the region’s preferred FM service providers.”

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at iHC: kimberley@ih-c.com

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill’s mission to be the region’s preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been consistently recognised by the industry, winning regional and international awards for its health and safety, engineering, technology, sustainability, people development and training achievements, as well as being named the region’s top overall FM company by several respected industry titles and organisations, including BICSc.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for eleven consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC, BICSc and CPD-accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill’s ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com