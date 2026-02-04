Edmond de Rothschild announces the appointment of Hamza Hamza as Head of Investment Advisory in Dubai, effective 5 January. In his new role, he joins the Exclusive Advisory team and will lead the Investment Advisory division in Dubai. He reports to Xavier Rives, Head of Advisory Switzerland at Edmond de Rothschild.

With more than 19 years of international experience in capital markets, investments and private banking, Hamza brings a strong track record in advising NRI, Gulf and expatriate HNW/UHNW clients across asset classes and growing sizeable portfolios for leading global institutions. Hamza joins Edmond de Rothschild from Nomura International Wealth Management in Dubai, where he has served as Investment Advisor, Executive Director, since 2023. Previously, he held senior investment advisory roles at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Private Bank and Coutts in Dubai and London. He combines deep expertise in traditional and alternative investments with proven leadership in asset allocation, structured solutions and business development across the Middle East and broader international markets.

Hamza holds a BA in French with Business Management from Queen Mary University of London, a Diploma in Technical Analysis (MSTA), and has completed several professional certifications in financial regulation, derivatives and investment management.

Jonathan Atlani, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Middle East commented: “We are delighted to welcome Hamza as part of the Exclusive Advisory team in Dubai. With nearly two decades of experience in capital markets and wealth management in the Gulf region, he is the right person to lead the next phase of development of our investment advisory business in Dubai. His track record in portfolio construction, structured solutions and client development will be a key asset as we continue to grow our presence in the region and deliver high conviction, cross asset advice to our clients.”

About Edmond de Rothschild

Edmond de Rothschild is an investment house founded on the conviction that, when harnessed for the good of the real economy, wealth can have a meaningful impact and help to rejuvenate the concept of progress.



Driven by a culture of financial foresight for nearly three centuries, Edmond de Rothschild specialises in private banking and asset management, boasting recognised expertise in its main business lines of: wealth management, wealth engineering, life insurance, services for independent wealth managers, corporate finance, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, liquid strategies, and fund administration. The 100% family ownership structure gives the investment house real independence, serving to align with the interests of its clients and fostering the emergence of financial solutions adapted to the specific needs of a client base of families, entrepreneurs and institutional investors. At 31 December 2024, the Edmond de Rothschild Group had over CHF 184 billion in assets under management and a robust balance sheet with a CET1 of 19.7%. With more than 2,700 employees in 29 global locations, it ranks as a key player in the main markets where it operates, including Geneva, Luxembourg, Paris and Monaco.



Edmond de Rothschild is at the heart of a unique ecosystem of businesses ranging from farming, wine-making and hospitality to family philanthropic activities, the Gitana offshore racing team and the perfume house Caron.



Press contact

Edmond de Rothschild

Fany de Villeneuve

+33 6 46 24 69 38

f.devilleneuve@edr.com

