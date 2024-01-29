​Abu Dhabi – EDGE Group has announced the appointment of Hamad Al Marar as its new Managing Director & CEO, effective 1 February. Al Marar transitions into his new role at the helm of EDGE following four years within the group’s senior management team, where he was President of the Missiles & Weapons cluster, and succeeds Mansour AlMulla, who is returning to ADQ Group following a successful two-year managerial secondment to EDGE.

In his new position, Al Marar will utilise his proven leadership skills and experience within the UAE’s defence industry to guide the group into the next phase of its evolution as one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups. He will be responsible for its commercial and strategic direction as it significantly diversifies its portfolio of technologically advanced solutions and services, and expands its capabilities across multiple domains in the defence and civilian spheres.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said: “Hamad is a much-respected son of the UAE’s burgeoning defence and advanced technology sectors, and brings with him tremendous experience and business know-how, having superbly led the Missiles & Weapons cluster as its President, and from his previous senior leadership roles within the industry.

“I am confident that he will lead EDGE into a new era of international growth as it further expands its capabilities and seeks new opportunities which will enable the group to achieve its objectives and take its place as a world leader in the design and manufacture of next-generation products, solutions, and services across the air, land, sea, and space domains.

“On behalf of all of us at EDGE Group, I also celebrate the major milestones reached by Mansour during his tenure, and thank him for his great contribution to its success. He has ensured that EDGE today is a healthy, innovative, and robust organisation with a solid reputation for technological excellence in advanced defence manufacturing, and for the development of its highly-skilled workforce. I wish him, and Hamad, the very best on their new paths.”

EDGE has entered 2024 as a fast-growing and dynamic grouping of 25 companies, with an expanded portfolio of 160 advanced solutions and services, a workforce of over 10,000 highly skilled employees of 88 nationalities, a footprint in over 50 countries, and a local and international orderbook of over US$5 billion, a third of which was in export sales.

