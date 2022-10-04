Saba joins DLA Piper from Cedar White Bradley (CWB), where she was a Partner and Head of Trade Marks since 2018, having previously worked at Clyde & Co in Dubai for over seven years. Her appointment further strengthens the firm’s international IP ranks, adding to its growing footprint in the MENA region.

Having been in the region for over 11 years, Saba joins with extensive experience advising on both contentious and non-contentious IP matters across the entire region. Specialising in all aspects of trade mark, design, copyright and domain name matters, Saba has acted for some of the world’s biggest and best-known brands, including on major global and multi-jurisdictional disputes.

Paul Allen, Global Co-Chair of Intellectual Property and Technology, comments: “We’re excited to welcome Saba into our truly international IP team. The experience she brings to the table advising on complex and multi-jurisdictional IP matters and disputes, from filing to enforcement, alongside the esteem in which she’s held for her work across the Middle-East will prove invaluable. Saba’s appointment puts the firm in a fantastic position to grow the high-quality, and sought-after global IP advice we offer to this strategic market.”

Saba Al Sultani, joining Partner, adds: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined DLA Piper’s award-winning global IPT team and to be working with such a fantastic group of colleagues. I am very excited that my joining means the firm will now have a full service IP offering across the MENA region, which further sets us apart from our competitors. I strongly believe that the firm’s unrivalled reputation coupled with my extensive regional experience in acting for both global and regional clients (including many of the biggest and most well-known brands in the world) means that ours will be the leading practice in the region”.

