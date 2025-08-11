Egypt's coastal cities have long been synonymous with vibrant summer seasons, as sun-seekers flock to the Mediterranean and Red Sea shores, injecting a powerful dose of energy and capital into the local economies.

From the bustling beaches of Alexandria to the luxury resorts of the North Coast, summer tourism is a cornerstone of the nation's economic landscape, driving growth in hospitality, retail, and a myriad of related services. However, this seasonal boom also highlights a significant challenge: the pronounced "summer-winter divide."

As the high season wanes, many of these coastal hubs experience a dramatic slowdown, leading to seasonal employment, underutilized infrastructure, and a palpable dip in economic activity.

The Economic Impact of Summer Tourism

Tourism is one of Egypt’s promising sectors, with growing revenues despite geopolitical challenges. Tourism revenues increased by 15.4% to $12.5 billion during the period from July 2024 to March 2025, from approximately $10.9 billion during the same period the previous fiscal year, according to the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) Balance of Payments (BoP) report. This growth was driven by a 15.4% increase in tourist nights, which reached 134.3 million from around 116.4 million.

In an effort to attract 30 million tourists annually, the Egyptian government aims to add 200,000 new hotel rooms within the next five years. This ambitious goal is a key part of the country's broader strategy to boost its tourism sector and increase its hotel capacity.

Egypt’s tourism revenues are not driven solely by foreign tourists, but by locals as well. Domestic tourism usually increases in summer due to long vacations and Egyptians visiting coastal cities.

In 2024, Egyptians spent around $11.1 billion on domestic travel, while spending by foreign tourists reached around $16.3 billion, according to Moataz Sedky, General Manager at Travco Holiday Egypt.

Summer tourism plays a vital role in Egypt’s economic engine, especially during peak travel months, as both international and local visitors head to coastal resorts, historical sites, and cultural landmarks.

Economist Ali Metwally tells Arab Finance: “Egypt’s coastal hotspots like Hurghada, Sharm El-Sheikh, and the North Coast enjoy a major economic boost during the summer peak. In coastal cities specifically, this summer surge drives seasonal employment in hotels, restaurants, water sports, and transport, while greatly increasing demand for rental and resale real estate, particularly short-term vacation units, pushing property values upward.”

“However, seasonality brings sizable downsides for coastal towns. During off-peak months, many businesses and their staff face sharp drops in income. Heavy reliance on tourism makes these areas vulnerable, meaning employment becomes unstable and scales down dramatically, and small local businesses suffer profitability losses,” according to Metwally.

Year-Round Tourism

Egypt is working on maintaining high tourism all year round. Metwally explains, “The government recognizes the need to transform seasonal hotspots into year-round destinations. As highlighted by key urban planners, a comprehensive master plan is essential to shift places like the North Coast away from summer-only peaks toward sustainable, vibrant communities.”

“This requires diversifying attractions, improving infrastructure, investing in off-season promotions, and integrating coastal cities into broader economic ecosystems, making them appealing and economically viable throughout the year,” he adds.

Hesham Shafick, Assistant Professor of Strategic Management at the German International University (GUC), tells Arab Finance: “The core ambition of projects like Ras Al-Hekma and New Alamein is to transcend Egypt’s seasonal tourism trap by creating multifunctional urban ecosystems.”

“Ras Al-Hekma, a landmark $150 billion UAE-Egypt venture, prioritizes luxury residential units, tech hubs, and curated entertainment. It aims to attract high-spending tourists year-round, targeting 8 million annual visitors by 2040. New Alamein complements this by embedding universities and medical facilities to foster long-term residency,” Shafick adds.

However, Shafick explains that this development might not be as promising as it seems. “These projects risk becoming exclusive enclaves for foreign elites, sidelining affordable housing and local entrepreneurship. Without deliberate inclusion mechanisms, they may inadvertently deepen spatial inequalities rather than build resilient communities.”

The challenge is not just economic inequality, it is also about long-term sustainability. While a seasonal foreign tourist peak is expected, building an entire city’s viability around their constant presence is far riskier. Both approaches hinge on external demand, yet the sudden withdrawal of this “hot money” in response to global shocks can trigger far deeper and more damaging economic consequences, according to Shafick.

“Extended off-season stays only make sense if the locals and their lifestyles are integrated into the tourist lifecycle. Egypt’s coastal future hinges on rebalancing luxury megaprojects with community-rooted resilience. Without locally inclusive policies and experience-mapping rigor, these billion-dollar developments risk becoming seasonal showpieces,” he notes.

To further ensure sustainable tourism all year round, developing travel infrastructure and attractive packages are essential. “Strategic air access and tailored experiences are non-negotiable for winter demand generation,” Shafick says.

“Charter flights, such as Ras Al-Hekma’s anticipated airport network, could bridge connectivity gaps for European and GCC tourists during off-peak months, lifting winter occupancy. Dynamic long-stay packages, such as month-long wellness retreats with cultural excursions, can stabilize revenue, as demonstrated in our neighboring coastal resorts like Türkiye,” Shafick points out.

Shafick goes on, explaining, “Persistent infrastructural gaps and fragmented policies undermine year-round viability. Only 40% of North Coast hotels operate in winter due to inadequate heating, water scarcity, and fragmented transport. The economic toll is severe, with hotels suffering 60-70% occupancy drops, forcing seasonal closures, eroding profits, and displacing skilled labor.”

Egypt’s coastal cities have proven their economic vitality through booming summer tourism, with rising revenues and ambitious expansion plans signaling strong momentum. Yet, beneath the surface of seasonal success lies a structural imbalance that threatens long-term sustainability.

To truly unlock the potential of Egypt’s shores, the path forward must prioritize inclusive, year-round development. This means integrating local communities into the tourism lifecycle, investing in resilient infrastructure, and crafting experiences that appeal beyond the summer sun.

