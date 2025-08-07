Alexander M. Wegner joins global senior team as Vice President, Head of Middle East, bringing 17 years of experience across the Middle East and Africa.

Dubai, U.A.E.: Crestview, a leader in strategic communications and public affairs, is expanding its Gulf presence by appointing regional leadership in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), continuing its global expansion. Headquartered in Canada, Crestview serves some 100 clients with a team of over 130 professionals from offices in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and now the U.A.E.

A longtime partner to Gulf clients, Crestview is now supporting clients in the region, from the region, while taking on more regional mandates. Under the leadership of Alexander M. Wegner, who has been appointed Vice President, Head of Middle East, Crestview’s team in the Gulf focuses on three core areas: Strategic and Executive Positioning, Stakeholder Engagement and Market Entry and Access.

Reflecting on Crestview’s growth journey since its founding in 2004, founding Partner Mark Spiro said: “As a partner-owned firm that has grown organically, we have the freedom and agility to act on the opportunities we see, wherever they may be. Today, the Gulf states are leading the way from AI to the energy transition and I’m convinced our experience, people and networks will create value.”

Crestview takes on mandates from the world’s biggest brands, local not-for-profits and grassroots advocates to make change and have impact. Crestview counts Blackstone, McDonald’s and Mastercard among its clients. In the Gulf, Crestview is already advising energy clients in Abu Dhabi with a growing team that includes GCC nationals and has done work in the U.A.E.’s telecommunications industry.

Julian Ovens, a Partner and former resource executive and Chief of Staff to Canada’s Foreign and International Trade Ministers, stated: “Gulf markets have always been key — during my time in government, resources and investment banking. With our world changing more profoundly and rapidly than anyone had predicted just a few years ago, the Gulf states’ financial firepower and diplomatic leverage can make an outsized difference. In Alexander, we have a trusted hand who knows the region inside out and can help clients in, or interested in, these markets navigate them successfully. We’re glad to have him join our senior team.”

Alexander M. Wegner has 17 years’ experience across the Middle East and Africa. He has successfully built and scaled new practices, led international teams and worked with major corporate, government and philanthropic organizations in Bahrain, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. His clients have included Ministers, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, sovereign wealth funds and Fortune 500 firms. He holds degrees from both The University of Chicago and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.

“I’m delighted to lead Crestview’s fast-growing business in the Middle East,” Alexander M. Wegner, Vice President, Head of Middle East, added. “Crestview has a hard-earned reputation for consistent excellence and impact, and the caliber and commitment of colleagues throughout the firm is nothing short of exceptional. I can’t think of a more capable group of people to write the next chapter of Crestview’s global growth story with, and I’m excited about all we’re going to achieve with and for our clients here in the Gulf.”

About Crestview

Crestview takes on mandates from the world’s biggest brands, local not-for-profits, and grassroots advocates to make change and have impact. Founded in 2004, the firm has grown to 16 Partners and 130+ professionals across 10 offices in four countries. The newly launched Middle East business is based out of Dubai, UAE, and advises clients in three areas: Strategic and Executive Positioning, Stakeholder Engagement, and Market Entry and Access.

