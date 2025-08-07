Muscat – Oman: bp is pleased to announce that Najla Zuhair Al Jamali has been appointed as President bp Oman. She joins bp from OQ where she served as Chief Executive, OQ Alternative Energy.

Al Jamali started her global career as a reservoir engineer in Oman and brings over two decades of energy sector experience to bp. Her career spans upstream, downstream and commercial roles across companies including Shell, Schlumberger and Takamul Investment Company (as subsidiary of what was Oman Oil Company). Al Jamali will be the first woman to serve in the role.

Nader Zaki, bp's regional president Middle East and North Africa said: "I am very pleased to welcome Najla to our team as President of bp Oman. Her wealth of experience will greatly benefit us as we continue to support the growth of the energy sector in Oman. This is a historic milestone for bp as Najla is the first female Omani country manager for bp in the country. I would also like to thank Yousuf Al Ojaili for his leadership and congratulate him on his retirement after a decade of excellence with our company and 39 years in the energy sector."

Najla Zuhair Al Jamali said: "I'm excited to join bp Oman working with the team to continue supply one third of Oman’s gas and working with the Omani government and partners to explore potential for growing our operations in country."

Najla Zuhair Al Jamali will join bp in September where she will assume full roles and responsibilities after a transition period with Yousuf Al Ojaili who retires at the end of 2025.

Further information:

Name: Rita Brown

Location: bp press office, London

Phone: +44 7787685821

Email: bppress@bp.com

Name: Ali Al Yaaqubi

Location: bp Oman, Muscat

Phone: +968 94501977

Email: ali.alyaaquubi@uk.bp.com