Dentsu MENA further strengthens its senior team with the appointment of Maya Tayara in a new role as Head of Client Engagement and Growth. Tayara will collaborate across dentsu’s three service lines – Creative, Media and CXM to provide further impetus for ongoing growth, with a focus on strengthening partnerships with clients and scaling their businesses to new heights.

Tayara will take charge of setting the growth strategy for dentsu’s offerings, directing sales development efforts and the optimisation of processes, tools and technologies. She will also be responsible for developing and executing value-add activities and specialised events for clients to continuously improve dentsu’s offering.

Maya steps into the role from within the business and with over 15 years’ experience, most recently as Group Media Director working across a broad spectrum of clients at Carat UAE. She will continue to work with key client accounts at Carat, while extending her remit to cover dentsu’s full scope of capabilities across Creative and CXM with a dual reporting line to Tarek Daouk, CEO, dentsu MENA and Ramzy Abouchacra, CEO, Carat MENA.

Tarek Daouk, CEO of dentsu MENA said: “I am extremely pleased to be promoting from within our own ranks for this role. I am confident that Maya will continue to push boundaries, leveraging her unique perspective and deep expertise in advertising to strengthen our partnerships with transformative solution offerings that will take dentsu and our clients to the next level.”

Maya Tayara, added: “After many years with a media focus, I am really excited to be taking on this role to help package the breadth of dentsu’s offering allowing me to delve deeper into all products we have on offer and how our clients can benefit from them. I’m confident that we will be able to solve more complex business challenges and deliver more growth for our clients when we work as one and collaborate across boundaries to deliver the best results.”

Tayara moves into the new role with immediate effect.

