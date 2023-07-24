Dubai — Dentons, the world's largest global law firm, has strengthened its real estate offering in the Middle East by hiring senior lawyer, Hazel Shakur Quinn in the United Arab Emirates. She joins as a senior legal consultant.

Hazel is a UK-trained lawyer and entrepreneur specialising in real estate. Previously a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, she has more than 22 years' experience advising clients, including Middle East sovereign wealth funds, family offices, tech companies, major developers and investors, and international businesses on how best to tackle their complex real estate problems using strategic and practical solutions. She also co-founded one of the largest chartered surveying consultancies in the Middle East, and is widely recognised as a leading advocate for gender diversity in the legal industry.

Speaking after the announcement, Jon Nash, Middle East Managing Partner at Dentons said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Hazel to our expanding team in the Middle East. Hazel is a highly experienced senior lawyer and a leading real estate expert. She is known for her ability to develop strategies designed to get deals done and preserve commercial business relationships, and I look forward to seeing her bring her unique and commercially focused expertise to our Real Estate team in the region."

Paul Jarvis, Dentons' Chief Executive for the UK, Ireland and Middle East (UKIME) added: "Hazel's extraordinary experience and leadership in the Middle East, and the global perspective she brings to the sector, will enhance our ability to advise clients on real estate matters across the UKIME region and beyond."

Hazel's arrival is part of the Middle East region's desire to invest further in the regional real estate practice and she will work with senior associate Joe Carroll to grow the practice significantly in the near term.

