Dubai, UAE – D&B Properties is excited to announce the appointment of Mohab Samak as the new CEO of the company. With nearly two decades of experience in the real estate industry, Samak brings a wealth of expertise and a track record of success to his new role.

Samak, is a seasoned industry expert known for his distinguished roles in leading real estate firms including Emaar, Deja Vu, Hamptons International, Better Homes and Engel & Völkers Dubai. His deep understanding of the real estate market and his commitment to innovation and growth make him an ideal fit for D&B Properties.

Throughout his career, Samak has demonstrated an exceptional ability to drive transformation and deliver outstanding results. His leadership has been marked by a strategic vision and a relentless focus on excellence, which has earned him a reputation as a forward-thinking leader in the real estate sector.

As D&B Properties embarks on its next phase of growth, Samak’s appointment is expected to bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to the company. His profound knowledge of the industry and his dedication to pushing boundaries align perfectly with D&B Properties’ mission to redefine the real estate experience and set new benchmarks in the market.

Adham Younis, Group CEO of D&B Properties, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Mohab Samak as our new CEO. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the real estate sector are invaluable assets that will drive D&B Properties into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under Mohab’s guidance, the company will continue to thrive and lead the industry with innovation and excellence.”

D&B Properties extends a warm welcome to Mohab Samak and looks forward to his leadership in steering the company towards new heights.

About D&B Properties

D&B Properties is a leading real estate company in Dubai, renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions in the real estate market. With a focus on excellence and client satisfaction, D&B Properties offers a comprehensive range of services including property sales, leasing, and management.