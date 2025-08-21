Dubai, UAE: Arabian Publishing Media is proud to announce the appointment of Cynthia Kattar as the new Editor-in-Chief of Madame Arabia, the prestigious regional edition of Europe’s iconic Madame Magazine, a brand synonymous with luxury, fashion, culture and refined lifestyle journalism for over 70 years.

With more than 18 years of editorial leadership across the GCC and Levant, Cynthia brings unmatched regional expertise and creative vision to Madame Arabia, which is set to strengthen its identity as the Arab world’s definitive voice for modern, empowered women.

Cynthia joins from her most recent role as Head of Editorial at Hia Magazine, where she played an instrumental role in launching the Hia Hub platform. Known for her compelling storytelling, dynamic editorial direction, and ability to forge impactful brand partnerships, she is poised to steer Madame Arabia into a bold new chapter.

“Cynthia’s extensive experience and nuanced understanding of the women in the region make her an invaluable asset to the Madame legacy,” said Asma Al Fahim, CEO of Arabian Publishing Media. “She combines cultural insight with editorial excellence, ensuring that Madame Arabia continues to set the standard for high-end, relevant content.”

A regional extension of Madame Magazine Europe, which has been a benchmark in European fashion and lifestyle publishing since 1952, Madame Arabia embodies the same commitment to elegance, intelligence, and innovation, tailored to the tastes, voices and values of women of the region.

Throughout her career, Cynthia has produced standout interviews with global icons and has led fashion week coverage, curated luxury editorials, and developed original content formats across print, video and digital. She also curated panel programming and industry events that bridged culture, fashion and thought leadership.

“It’s a true privilege to lead a title with such global heritage and regional promise,” said Cynthia. “Madame Arabia is a space where women’s stories, style, and substance can shine. I look forward to expanding its vision through bold content, inclusive narratives, and elevated storytelling.”

Cynthia’s appointment is effective immediately.

About Madame Magazine Germany

Founded in 1952, Madame Magazine is one of Germany’s premier luxury fashion and lifestyle publications. Known for its sophisticated aesthetic, editorial integrity, and high-profile features, it serves as a cultural reference point for modern women with discerning taste.

About Arabian Publishing Media

Arabian Publishing Media is a leading content and media house based in the UAE, focused on producing premium editorial content that reflect the evolving identity of the Arab world through fashion, culture, design, and innovation.