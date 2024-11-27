Dubai, UAE — CyberKnight, a leading cybersecurity value-added distributor (VAD) in the META region, has announced its strategic expansion into the Central, East, and West Africa (CEWA) region, reflecting its commitment to extending cybersecurity expertise and building resilient ecosystems across emerging markets. As part of this regional growth, CyberKnight has appointed Yaadhna Singh Gounden as the Regional Sales Director, CEWA & IOI (Indian Ocean Islands), to support enterprises and government organizations across CEWA to embrace the Zero Trust Security model, helping to safeguard critical assets and meet complex compliance mandates.

With over 17 years of extensive experience in cybersecurity and IT Distribution, Yaadhna brings a wealth of expertise in managing customers and partners relationships and driving business development across the Africa region. With the CEWA expansion, CyberKnight continues its focus on capacity building, offering advanced cybersecurity technologies and expertise that empower enterprises to tackle evolving threats. The company will leverage its extensive portfolio of Zero Trust solutions, combined with Yaadhna’s leadership, to deliver actionable strategies that enhance regional cyber defenses.

“CEWA expansion with the regional key hire marks an important milestone for CyberKnight. This market is witnessing rapid digital adoption and an increasing focus on cybersecurity resilience. CyberKnight’s expansion seeks to address the rising need for advanced solutions and expertise to help enterprises and governments in the region secure their digital ecosystems. Our goal is to bring effective and pragmatic cybersecurity strategies along with Zero Trust Security framework while addressing region-specific challenges.”, commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.

“Joining CyberKnight during such a pivotal time is an exciting opportunity. The challenges in CEWA’s cybersecurity landscape demand tailored approaches. My focus will be on fostering trust, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring that our solutions not only protect but enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. I look forward to collaborating with our customers and partners, while helping CyberKnight deliver on its mission to expand Zero Trust Security across emerging markets.”, commented Yaadhna Singh Gounden, Regional Sales Director, CEWA & IOI.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisor and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the META with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging AI, threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration and return on investment, as well as reduced time to value.