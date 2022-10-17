Abu Dhabi, UAE – Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a global online learning platform, has appointed Hadi Moussa as General Manager and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). In this new role, Hadi will work closely with the EMEA leadership team to define the business strategy and help drive new growth in the region across Coursera’s consumer, degree, and enterprise business segments including Coursera for Business, Coursera for Campus, and Coursera for Governments.

Hadi brings almost 20 years of consumer and B2B experience to the role and has previously held regional leadership positions at brands such as Deliveroo, Airbnb, and Facebook. His knowledge and expertise in growing technology brands at an international scale will help shape the company’s own growth ambitions in EMEA.

EMEA is a key region for Coursera, with more than 25 million registered users and more than 1,000 companies using the platform to learn high-demand skills and unlock new career opportunities. With the expansion of EMEA’s digital economy, companies are now prioritizing developing the high-demand digital and human skills required to build a competitive and equitable workforce. In the first half of 2022, more than 120 companies launched, renewed, or expanded their Coursera for Business licenses in EMEA to help upskill and reskill their workforce. This includes more than 60 new customers, such as Siemens, Aker Solutions, Sanofi, and IKEA.

“The EMEA region offers huge potential for Coursera as both learners and institutions continue to embrace online learning to gain in-demand skills. Stronger collaboration with businesses, higher education institutions, and governments will be critical to fully unlock this opportunity and advancing Coursera’s mission in the region,” said Hadi Moussa, General Manager, and Managing Director, EMEA at Coursera. “Working for a company that is bringing greater equity to education and the workforce is hugely motivating and a great privilege. I can’t wait to get started.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Hadi to the Coursera team,” said Leah Belsky, Chief Enterprise Officer at Coursera. “Hadi has shaped strategy for some of the largest technology companies in the world, launching and growing brands that challenge the industry status quo. His track record in scaling high-growth brands in rapidly evolving markets ensures that we have the expertise to drive business growth and accelerate momentum in the region.”

