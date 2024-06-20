Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, has announced the appointment of Ravi Baldev as Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Emerging Markets.

In his role as Sales Engineering Director, Baldev will lead his team to continue supporting the development of new business within the emerging markets, providing invaluable leadership to the talented pre-sales team in the region.

With extensive and significant background at DELL, Ravi served as the Chief Technology Officer (Field) for Cyber Resilience in EMEA, where he orchestrated high-level engagements with CxOs, earning recognition as a central advocate for the organizations he worked with. Prior to his time with DELL, Baldev has also held senior positions with ISIT AE, HSBC and STME.

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President, Emerging Markets, Commvault: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ravi Baldev as the Senior Director, Sales Engineering in our region. Ravi's appointment marks a significant enhancement to our team, bolstering our capacity to drive business growth within emerging markets. With his deep expertise in the industry and acute understanding of its demands, Ravi will play a crucial role in driving our strategic initiatives and I am looking forward to collaborating with him.

Ravi Baldev, Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Emerging Markets, Commvault said: “I consider Commvault as a gold standard in software-driven Cyber Resilience, delivering enhanced outcomes for enterprises that must meet their survival time objective. With the breadth of integration Commvault has achieved across the board, there is a lot of value customers can finally extract out of their data protection strategies.”

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.