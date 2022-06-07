Dubai: Coffee Communications, a brand consultancy and communications agency based in Dubai, has expanded its team, recruiting six specialists with extensive experience across public relations, event management and content creation.

The recruitment drive, led by owner and founder Natasha Al Fadhli, is part of the reputed agency’s wider strategy to strengthen its offering for clients including Luxottica Middle East, Foreo, Kitopi brands, Namshi, La Marquise, and Sugargram.

Elma Bartholomew joins the team as director of communications, bringing 12 years of GCC-wide experience in journalism and public relations to Coffee Communications. Heading up the PR and social media teams, Elma takes the lead on developing communications strategies for a wide range of clients as well as the agency.

An expert in the fields of lifestyle and hospitality, Elma has worked on luxury properties in the region and overseas under the vast portfolio of Hilton Hotels, Shangri-La Resorts and The St. Regis, in addition to campaigns for global brands like Costa and Buddha-Bar.

Elma is supported by an additional five new hires, including Tina Mateen, Senior PR Manager, who has six years of PR and communications experience in the UAE and wider GCC, helping build the voice and reputation of renowned and homegrown brands in the lifestyle, hospitality, fashion, arts and culture, sports, and corporate sectors. Tina has also worked on events including Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, Arabian Travel Market, Hotel Show Middle East, Beautyworld Middle East and Gulfood.

Aisha Altaf joins the team as PR Account Executive, bringing extensive hospitality experience having worked on properties like Emirates Palace, Bab Al Qasr, Nikki Beach and Rixos.

Shamis Ali, Junior PR Account Executive, brings four years of expertise in the arts and entertainment industry, having organised large-scale events like Sole DXB and collaborations for The Third Line Gallery.

Reinforcing its creative wing, Coffee Communications welcomes Rodolf Millare as multimedia designer, who brings seven years of experience working with leading real-estate groups like Emaar, Dubai Holding, Nshama, Damac and Danube.

Kathleen Marcelo also joins the creative team as content creator, with a background on designing campaigns for brands like Amaia, Giovanni, Huda Hotel and Spectre Dubai.

Natasha Al Fadhli, founder and owner of Coffee Communications, said: “I strongly believe that the strength of any business lies in its people; so the most important investment for Coffee Communications as we continue to grow is its people. There is an incredible and hugely competitive pool of talent in the UAE, and I feel fortunate to find six industry experts to support me on my journey of taking the agency to new heights.”

Established in 2016, Coffee Communications is a Dubai-headquartered strategic brand consultancy and communications agency specialising in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors. From emerging homegrown concepts to global luxury brands, Natasha Al Fadhli and her team help clients tell their story and cut through the clutter through strategic communications and creative campaigns.