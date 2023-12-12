Dubai, UAE: Dimension Data, a leading IT solutions and technology provider, has announced Burcak Soydan as the Managing Executive for the Middle East region. Reporting to Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data, Burcak comes with deep knowledge of the IT sector in the Middle East region that he will leverage to drive rapid growth for the company. Burcak will lead the integration of Dimension Data and NTT data in the ME region.

“The Middle East market forms a significant part of NTT’s growth strategy as we continue to support digital transformation for our customers across the region. According to IDC’s forecast, the MEA market is expected to reach $38.1 billion in 2027. Burcak brings a wealth of invaluable experience and knowledge on the dynamics of the ME market and is well-positioned to lead our business for a phenomenal growth in the region, “said, Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data

Burcak brings more than 20 years of experience in the ICT industry in the Middle East region, and joins Dimension Data from Kyndryl, where he served as the Managing Director for the Gulf and Levant region. He is a seasoned executive with vast experience in sales and delivering large complex ICT projects in the Middle East region. Prior to Kyndryl, Burcak was with IBM for over 18 years, holding various senior country and regional director roles.

“I am excited to join Dimension Data at a pivotal time when the company is transitioning to become a part of NTT Data. I am looking forward to lead this transition in this dynamic Middle East market,” said Burcak Soydan. “Dimension Data has been delivering advanced products and services to help our clients in their digital transformation journey. Our focus in the region will be to build a strong foundation and accelerate growth with a diverse portfolio and providing advanced solutions across Applications, Network Integration, Cybersecurity (OT & IT), Cloud, Edge Computing, and IoT. With the support of our customers, partners and our talented of professionals, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions leveraging latest technologies across all the industry verticals in the region.”

About Dimension Data

Dimension Data is a leading IT infrastructure and services company, operating across Middle East and Africa. Dimension Data is 100% owned by the NTT group, a global technology and business solutions provider. Together NTT and Dimension Data believe in contributing to society through our business operations by applying technology for good.

At Dimension Data we deliver a secure and connected future that empowers our people, clients, and communities. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multi-cloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments, where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with platform-delivered infrastructure services.

Established in 1983, in South Africa, Dimension Data employs over 8000 employees across 15 countries. Our services and solutions serve clients across all industries including some of the biggest brands listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Nairobi Securities Exchange, and the Dubai Financial Market.

About NTT Ltd.

As part of NTT DATA, a USD 30 billion IT services provider, NTT Ltd. is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We lay the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplify the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovate at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. We offer tailored infrastructure and ensure consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our secure, scalable and customizable data centers. On the journey towards a software-defined future, we support organizations with our platform-delivered infrastructure services. We enable a connected future. Visit us at services.global.ntt