Muscat, Oman: BlueFive Capital, one of the world’s fastest growing investment managers[1], today announced the appointment of Aimen Al Hosni as Chairman and Khalid Mohammed Zaman as Vice Chairman of BlueFive Leasing, its specialized aircraft leasing and asset backed lending platform.

Aimen Al Hosni brings more than two decades of experience spanning the aviation, infrastructure, investment, and financial services sectors. From 2015 to 2025 he was the CEO of Oman Airports, where he led the organization’s transformation into a high-performing, customer-centric airport operator, developing and executing strategies that enhanced route development, increased non-aeronautical revenues, and attracted international partnerships. Al Hosni also served as Chairman of Airports Council International, actively shaping global policy, supporting cross-border investment in airport infrastructure, and championing innovation and digitalization to improve the industry’s commercial viability and resilience.

Khalid Zaman is an Omani businessman experienced in leading and growing key sectors of businesses to make them dynamic and progressive organizations, and has a proven ability to develop and strengthen management teams in order to maximize company profitability and efficiency. He is the managing director of Al Zaman Group, a diversified conglomerate that owns and operates businesses and investments in Oman and globally. Mr Zaman currently serves on the boards of Takamul Investments and Telecom Oman.

BlueFive Leasing, launched earlier this year, is one of the first dedicated aircraft leasing asset management platforms in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. It was created through a landmark partnership between BlueFive Capital and two Omani entities, a sovereign institution and the Al Zaman Group of companies, and will be based out of BlueFive Capital’s offices in Muscat. Its first fund, BlueFive Wings Fund I, targets in excess of $1.0 billion in commitments for commercial aircraft assets.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital said: “We are delighted to welcome our inaugural BlueFive Leasing board members. Aimen's extensive industry expertise and Khalid's strategic governance will be instrumental in building a world-class platform. With this board in place, I'm confident that BlueFive Leasing is perfectly positioned to bridge sophisticated regional capital with premier aviation assets, creating a formidable force in the global leasing market."

Aimen Al Hosni, Chairman of BlueFive Leasing said: “Commercial aircraft remains one of the most resilient asset classes in the global transportation infrastructure. The current market offers attractive opportunities for disciplined investors seeking exposure to high-quality aviation assets, and I look forward to working closely with the BlueFive Leasing team to build a platform defined by operational excellence, strategic foresight, and a commitment to delivering superior results for our investors.”

Khalid Zaman, Vice Chairman of the Board, said: "As Vice Chairman, my role is to ensure that the strategic vision of BlueFive Leasing is fully supported by the board and backed by the full weight of the Zaman Group. Rather than a silent partner, Zaman Group is an active steward of this platform, working alongside BlueFive Capital and our sovereign partners to build a leading aviation leasing franchise. I look forward to working with the team to ensure we deliver on every promise we make to our investors."

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $7.4 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices globally, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Ayesha Daya, adaya@bluefivecapital.com

[1] Based on AUM since inception