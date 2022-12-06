BidX Markets, the global multi-asset liquidity provider has today announced they have welcomed Shaun French as their new Research Analyst – Multi Asset. French will be based in Dubai and will oversee the research department where daily financial market and global news will be packaged into easily digestible and engaging snippets.

Prior to joining BidX Markets, French, who has over a decade of experience in financial services, has held roles with the Royal Bank of Scotland, RELX and Barclays Investment Bank. His most recent venture was helping clients with portfolio optimization and risk management. His expertise over the years has covered multiple asset classes, such as energy commodities, renewables, petrochemicals and more recently FX, commodities, indices, metals, equities, rates and credit.

Robert Brown, Head of Strategic Development at BidX Markets commented on the new hire:

“BidX Markets is constantly evolving and in order to keep up with client demand, we have seen the need to provide our clients with access to daily research & analysis. We are very pleased to welcome Shaun to the BidX Markets Team. We believe with his background in the Financial Markets and being based in Dubai, he will be able to provide our clients with access to outstanding research, while also being in a great location to help support our international clients base which is growing at a rapid pace’’.

Shaun French, BidX Markets’ Research Analyst said:

“I’m delighted to be joining BidX Markets, a firm which is well known for being one of the best liquidity providers for Spot and CFDs of FX, metals, indices, and digital assets. I was drawn to the firm because of their strong reputation of running the business with transparency and integrity whilst providing the highest level of service to clients. I believe my market analysis will add further value to an already extremely comprehensive service offering.”

BidX Markets has recently made some significant new hires as part of their expansion plans including James Roddy as Head of the Institutional Sales Team. BidX Markets also has a strategic partnership with Solid FX the leading non-bank market maker and the only true multi-bank ECN in mainland Europe for the institutional foreign exchange market.

