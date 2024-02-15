DUBAI: Bain & Company, a leading global management consulting firm, has announced the appointment of three new partner promotions in the Middle East: Ankur Goyal, Sara Minelli, and Fadi Hariz. The promotions reaffirm Bain & Company's ongoing investment to develop top-tier talent and reinforce its key position in the region’s thriving, fast-growing consultancy market.

Tom de Waele, Managing Partner of Bain & Company Middle East, said: “We are very happy to announce the promotion of three new Partners for our Middle East offices. Ankur, Sara, and Fadi have demonstrated steadfast commitment and delivered significant results towards their clients, teams, and the firm. Their impactful contributions have played a pivotal role in helping to lead our growth in the Middle East."

Ankur Goyal has been with Bain & Company since 2015. He has worked extensively across India, Australia and the Middle East offices, and is an integral member of Bain's Advanced Manufacturing & Services practice with a particular focus on the Transport & Logistics, and Construction, Building Materials & Real Estate sectors. His core areas of expertise include supporting clients in Saudi Arabia on strategy, innovation, performance improvement, commercial due diligence, investment activation & post-merger integration, and results delivery.

Ankur has played a crucial role in spearheading our transfers program, where he has helped attract and integrate talent from Bain’s global offices to the Middle East.

Ankur graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Jaypee University of Information Technology, India and an MBA in Finance and Strategy from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, India.

Sara Minelli joined Bain & Company’s Italy office in 2015, and is now a leader in Bain’s Public Sector practice here in the Middle East, serving clients across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Over the course of her career, she has accumulated a wide range of cross-sectorial expertise, with a specific focus on advising clients in the Education, Human Capital and Innovation spaces across a range of topics including strategy design & implementation, organization and digital innovation.

Beyond her client efforts, Sara also leads Bain Middle East’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practice for the office.

Sara graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Maths and Economics from the University of Bristol, UK and a master's degree in Economics and Social Sciences from Bocconi University, Italy.

Fadi Hariz has been with Bain & Company since 2011 and currently works in Bain Middle East's Financial Services practice, with a primary focus on clients in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With over 12 years of consulting experience, Fadi has advised multiple financial institutions on topics related to mergers & acquisitions, corporate strategy, digital strategy, distribution & sales enhancement, and commercial due diligences. In the last few years, Fadi has spent majority of his time driving growth, performance improvement and customer experience results stories for leading incumbents in the GCC.

Beyond client work, Fadi leads our Associate Consultant recruiting efforts for multiple universities in the region.

Fadi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the American University of Beirut and an MBA from INSEAD in France / Singapore.