Dubai, UAE: Arthur D. Little (ADL) Middle East and India has announced the promotions of Maurice Salem, Prithweesh Ghosh, and Yiğit Saf to the position of Partner. The internal promotions reflect both ADL’s focus on talent development and its enduring dedication to a region it has served since the 1950s.

Based out of ADL’s Dubai office, the newly promoted partners combine industry knowledge, robust capabilities, and strong client relationship skills that support the long-term success of clients in the Middle East and beyond.

Maurice Salem joins Arthur D. Little’s Growth I Public Sector Practice. During his career, Maurice has played a central role in establishing and scaling ADL’s real estate platform in the Middle East, anchoring it within the firm’s Growth practice. He advises sovereign development companies, government authorities, and national platforms on large-scale urban development, infrastructure, and economic transformation programs across the region. Notably, through collaboration with peers across practices, he has created new revenue streams in real estate planning, investment, and development. Maurice is also credited with assembling and steering high-performing teams across a range of projects.

Yiğit Saf also joins ADL’s Growth l Public Sector Practice in Dubai. Over time, Yigit has served several government entities in the Middle East towards the achievement of ambitious socio-economic development agendas with specific focus on investments, human capital development, and national productivity enhancements. His experience spans national policymaking, socio-economic impact assessments, sectoral and entity strategy developments, organizational transformation, and the delivery of national transformation programs and investment strategies across sectors.

Prithweesh Ghosh adds further weight to ADL’s capabilities, joining the Growth l Private Equity & Principal Investors (PEPI) Practice. Prithweesh is currently the co-lead for PEPI across the Middle East and has extensive experience in deal advisory in multiple sectors. He also leads projects around large infrastructure development, investments, concessions, and financing. Prithweesh’s expertise is particularly strong within the travel, transport, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors, where he has contributed extensively to ADL’s intellectual capital through publications and speaking opportunities.

““I am delighted to announce the promotion of Maurice, Yiğit, and Prithweesh to Partner,” says Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little for the Middle East & India. “These well-earned promotions reflect our continued investment in developing exceptional talent and our long-standing commitment to the region.”

Kuruvilla continues: “Maurice, Yiğit, and Prithweesh each bring distinctive expertise, strong client impact, and leadership that will further strengthen our capabilities. Together, they will play a key role in advancing our public sector and PEPI practices and supporting our clients’ transformation agendas across the Middle East.”

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com

About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations.

Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations.

For further information, please visit: www.adlittle.com