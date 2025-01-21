Doha, Qatar – Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha are delighted to announce the appointment of Andrew Steele as Managing Director, ushering in a new era of luxury and excellence for two of Qatar’s most iconic and culturally significant hotels. Located within the landmark Katara Towers, these two properties represent the epitome of hospitality, blending refined elegance, world-class service, and a deep commitment to sustainability. Steele’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will further elevate these hotels, reinforcing their position as premier destinations for international travellers and integral parts of Doha’s vibrant community.

With over three decades of global experience in luxury hospitality, Steele has built a distinguished career marked by his strategic vision, operational expertise, and unwavering commitment to sustainability. His legacy includes leadership roles at renowned international brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Fairmont. Most notably, his transformative leadership with the Potato Head brand in Bali earned him widespread recognition. Steele spearheaded the brand’s growth from a local start-up to an internationally recognised name, shaping its pioneering approach to sustainability through eco-conscious design and environmental initiatives that enriched both the local community and the global hospitality landscape.

Steele’s most recent success story is his tenure as General Manager of Raffles Istanbul, where he played a pivotal role in driving both operational excellence and growth. Under his leadership, Raffles Istanbul emerged as a benchmark for the entire Raffles portfolio, setting new standards in service, luxury, and guest satisfaction. His strategic guidance not only elevated the hotel’s reputation but also had a profound impact on its operational efficiency and financial performance, making it a model for other Raffles properties worldwide. Steele’s visionary approach turned Raffles Istanbul into a leading destination, with an unwavering commitment to service quality and guest experience that resonated globally.

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha are integral to Qatar’s evolving identity as a global hub for business, culture, and tourism. Katara Towers, the striking architectural marvel housing both properties, symbolises Qatar’s rich heritage and forward-thinking vision. Designed with iconic, modern aesthetics and deeply rooted in Qatari culture, the towers represent a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. Beyond their architectural grandeur, both hotels are committed to serving as key pillars of the local community, forging strong connections with Qatar’s cultural institutions, businesses, and residents.

In his new role, Steele will further enhance the guest experience while ensuring that Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha remain leaders in sustainability and community engagement. With an emphasis on eco-friendly practices, social responsibility, and creating immersive experiences that celebrate Qatar’s heritage, Steele’s leadership will ensure that the properties remain luxurious and attuned to the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew Steele said, “Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha have already set a high standard for luxury in Qatar, and I’m excited to build on that foundation. The Katara Towers are an architectural marvel and a testament to Qatar’s vision for the future. These properties are much more than world-class hotels; they are part of the fabric of this dynamic city, and I look forward to leading a team that will elevate guest experiences and community partnerships. My focus will be on delivering exceptional service, fostering sustainability, and deepening our connection with the local culture.”

Steele’s appointment signals Accor’s commitment to delivering the highest levels of luxury and sustainability while fostering meaningful connections with the local community. His expertise in crafting exceptional, innovative guest experiences will help shape Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha as global standards for luxury hospitality in a region increasingly recognised for its cultural richness and vision.

Under Steele’s leadership, both properties will continue to showcase Qatar’s unique hospitality, blending timeless luxury with forward-thinking sustainability practices. With an unwavering commitment to the local community, Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha will not only remain premier destinations for discerning travellers but will also play a key role in shaping the future of hospitality in Qatar.

