Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elena Sharova as the new Director of Sales – Leisure, who joined the resort team on 5 August 2024. With an extensive background in the leisure and hospitality industry, Elena brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a proven track record of success.

Elena has over nine years of experience in sales, having worked with some of the leading brands in the industry such as W, St. Regis, and Park Hyatt. Her journey in the hospitality sector is marked by her exceptional performance and leadership in various roles, most recently serving as the Director of Sales at Park Hyatt Dubai.

In her new role at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Elena will be a pivotal member of the sales team. She will be instrumental in developing and implementing strategic sales initiatives, aiming to expand the resort’s market presence in the leisure sector. Her expertise in market analysis, customer insights, and sales leadership will be crucial in achieving the resort’s ambitious goals and delivering exceptional value to our guests.

James Hewitson, General Manager expressed his excitement about Elena’s appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Elena to our Anantara family. Her leadership and dedication are sure to play a pivotal role in our continued success and growth. We look forward to her contributions in elevating our brand to new heights."

Elena’s career reflects her ambition, confidence, and customer-oriented approach. She holds a Master’s in Innovative Hospitality Management from TSI Barcelona, ESADE, University Ramon Llull, Spain / Oxford Brookes University, UK / Maastricht Hotel Management School, the Netherlands, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in hospitality from Maastricht Hotel Management School, the Netherlands.

For further information, please contact nmbamba@anantara.com