Specialist services provider to the offshore energy industry, Interocean Marine Service (Interocean), has announced the launch of its Middle East entity alongside two key regional appointments to drive continued growth in the region.

Founded in 2007, the company has been actively expanding operations across the Middle East over the last 18 years, officially incorporating Interocean Energy (Middle East) Limited in March of this year. The launch follows Interocean’s recently announced plans to diversify into five new areas within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.

Reinforcing operations, Janko Bukovcan has been appointed as Divisional Director and Karthik Elango joins the team as Business Unit Director. The appointments will strengthen the global leadership team, following Robert Dalziel stepping into the role of Managing Director earlier this year.

Springboarding 2025 operations in the region, Interocean’s Middle East headcount has expanded to 58, contributing to a global team increase of 15%. Backed by the expertise of Interocean’s international offices, the Dubai-based team has secured a series of projects set to begin later in the year.

Commenting on the regional expansion, Interocean CEO, Fraser Moore, said: “We are pleased to welcome Janko and Karthik to the Interocean team. With more than 40 years of combined experience, their expertise will be invaluable as we continue our impressive growth trajectory.

“The success we have achieved across the Middle East and APAC is a testament to our established track record in the international oil and gas and marine sectors, and we look forward to continuing to build on this with our reinforced Middle East team.”

Leveraging the expertise of its five global business units, Interocean delivers integrated marine, geotechnical, engineering and design, survey and inspection, operations and maintenance, project management, and construction services to meet client requirements across the offshore energy industry. Aligned with its broader global expansion goals, this investment in the region has further strengthened Interocean’s position as a leading provider of marine support services in the Middle East.

About Interocean: From planning, design and installation to operational maintenance, Interocean provides a comprehensive range of services to the offshore marine and energy sectors. Headquartered in Glasgow, Interocean operates a global network of offices in the UK, Norway, West Africa, North America and the UAE.