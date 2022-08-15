Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is delighted to welcome Antonio Rattu to the position of Assistant Food & Beverage Director. Antonio brings a wealth of experience in luxury hospitality and a passion demonstrated over many roles in the industry. We are excited to see the impact Antonio makes in helping our already excellent team drive ongoing operations and initiatives to benefit every one of our guests.

Antonio comes to Anantara with a wide range of experience in hospitality and operations at top restaurants and luxury hotels in Europe, the USA, and the UAE. After working with the pre-opening team for Eataly, Los Angeles, Antonio travelled to Dubai to become Assistant Outlet Manager at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel in December 2018. After a successful year, Antonio took on the role of Specialty Outlet Manager at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas before joining the pre-opening team as Operations Manager for the Address Beach Resort, Fujairah. Most recently, Antonio has worked as Food & Beverage Director at Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, where he was responsible for a portfolio of four outlets.

Dining is a luxury experience at Anantara and Antonio will be responsible for ensuring our menus are at the forefront of culinary trends and innovations while ensuring every customer journey is both seamless and surprising. Working alongside the Food & Beverage Director, he will help drive a passion for excellence in both our products and hospitality throughout the resort and its teams.

“I am delighted to welcome Antonio to our team at Anantara The Palm. He comes with a reputation for delivering high standards in every workplace and a clear passion for ensuring every guest’s expectations are not just met, but exceeded. With his professional experience and knowledge in hospitality, I’m confident Antonio will be an excellent addition to our team,” Maurice Fitzgerald, Food & Beverage Director, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

“I feel privileged to begin my new role with Anantara and to work with the exceptional team already in place at this fantastic Dubai resort. I have always been committed to providing an incredible guest experience in any role and the opportunities to provide something truly special at Anantara The Palm through their unique dining options and exquisite hospitality are truly exciting,” Antonio Rattu, Assistant Food & Beverage Director, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Antonio begins work at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort immediately.

For further information or reservations, please contact resdubaipalm@anantara.com