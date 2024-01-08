Dubai- AIJRF: Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) Board of Directors announced restructuring a number of administrative positions in the executive leadership of the AIJRF, to add academic and applied competencies to the AIJRF team, at the beginning of the sixth fiscal year 2024-2025.

" A number of new advisory positions have been created, departments have been restructured, in line with the AIJRF’s directions, and the new regional expansions during the year 2024." Said Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, the AIJRF CEO.



Abdulzaher added: “A training plan for more than 60 new training programs will also be announced in 2024, in cooperation with a number of universities in U.S, in addition to expansion in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq.”



Innovative Leaders

Professor Abdullah Al-Rifai, from Saudi Arabia, was appointed as the General Counsel for International Academic Relations, to lead the AIJRFs relations with universities and educational institutions in the Arab region and globally.

Professor Al-Rifai is a Professorial Chair (UNISOC), and a Media Professor at Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University. Founding dean of the first College of Media and Communication in Saudi Arabia. He is also a consultant and former editor-in-chief. Media consultant and Chairman of the Board of Directors for a number of media and academic institutions.

Deputy General Manager

Abbas Al Zanjne was appointed as Deputy Director General for International Affairs at the AIJRF’s office in Virginia, United States. Al Zanjne is an expert and researcher in artificial intelligence, newsrooms at Virginia Tech University, UN former advisor, a visiting academic at a number of American universities, a member of the advisory board of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) , and a certified academic trainer at the AIJRF since 2019.



And Professor Ibrahim Aljarah as the General Counsel for Training and Programs, Al-Jarrah is Professor of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Jordan. He has been globally ranked by “Clarivate Analytics” as one of the highest cited researchers in computer science in 2021.

Professor Aljarah is a member of the AIJRF academic advisor and the advisory board of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) since 2020.



International Accreditation



Dr. Massimiliano Rosedo was also appointed as the Counsel for International program Accreditation. Ruzzeddu is senior researcher in Sociology at University Niccoló Cusano in Rome. He wrote several essays in sociological theory and epistemology. Recently, he has focused his interests on innovation studies and smart working.



Research Committee



Dr. Sheren Mousa has taken the responsibility of the Research Committee as the Advisor for the Academic Research team, Dr. Sheren is a professor of digital media, academic advisor and certified trainer at the AIJRF.

Consultant Shadi Diab was appointed as the Manager of the AIJRF’s Organization Department. Diab is a media consultant and a certified trainer in artificial intelligence and content creation at the AIJRF. He holds a diploma in “Artificial Intelligence Journalism and Media of the Metaverse” and a diploma in “Metaverse and Government Services,” and has 15 years of experience in a number of Arab and international media.

Sona Nambiar as Editor-at-Large (English). She is a former Editor, at Thomson Reuters, with more than 25 years’ experience, and has been a media advisor to the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) since 2020.

Bushra Al-Hamwi was appointed as a Partnerships and Communications Consultant. Bushra Is an expert in social media content strategy and public relations communications strategies. She has 22 years of experience working with government sector, tourism, education, healthcare and environmental development sectors. She holds a degree in reputation management from New York University in America.

About AIJRF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the first leading academic and applied institution and think tank in media studies, artificial intelligence and content in general, the Media of the Metaverse, and technologies of the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions. It was founded in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates.



AIJRF currently has more than 15 global and regional initiatives in artificial intelligence, media, and university education, and has more than 60 training programs, including “professional diplomas” and specialized programs in using artificial intelligence tools and applications and integrating them into a number of specializations, including : “Education, Media, Intelligent Government Services, Financial Services, Marketing, the Metaverse, Future Cities, Sustainable Development, and creating all forms of content using artificial intelligence.”



Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF)

https://aijournalism.net/

media@aijournalism.net