Experienced marine leader joins AI12 in Dubai to build a boutique, market-facing Marine Lines practice.

Dubai, UAE - AI12 Limited. (“AI12 Ltd.”), a specialist insurance and reinsurance broker headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today announces the appointment of Joseph Barness as Head of Marine, reinforcing the firm’s continued investment in specialist leadership and the expansion of its global specialty practice.

Joseph will lead AI12’s Marine Lines proposition across Hull & Machinery, Marine Cargo, Protection & Indemnity (P&I) and associated marine liabilities, including exposures linked to ports and terminals, logistics operators and other marine service providers. His remit will include war risks and hostile perils impacting vessels, cargo and crew, reflecting the heightened relevance of these exposures in today’s operating environment.

The appointment supports AI12’s long-term vision to build a globally recognized specialty practice with deep technical credibility and strong alignment to the needs of international clients and underwriting markets.

Joseph joins AI12 with over 17 years of insurance experience, bringing extensive expertise across the marine market and a proven track record in senior director and executive management-level positions. His technical depth and cross-class marine knowledge underpin AI12’s strategy to differentiate through specialist insight, disciplined risk advisory, and high-conviction market engagement particularly in areas where contractual structures, liability allocation and claims outcomes require experienced technical leadership.

In today’s marine environment, insureds and markets are navigating increasingly complex dynamics, including supply chain volatility, contract-driven liability exposures, sanctions and geopolitical considerations, and inflationary pressure on claims and repair costs. In parallel, the market continues to respond to a more dynamic war risk landscape, requiring disciplined risk assessment, clarity of coverage intent, and strong underwriting dialogue.

AI12’s investment in Marine Lines reflects the firm’s commitment to providing specialist capability that supports client decision-making and delivers consistent outcomes across a broad range of marine risk profiles.

Joseph Barness, Head of Marine at AI12 Limited, commented:

“AI12 has a clear ambition to build a globally recognized specialty practice with the agility and technical depth that clients and markets value. Marine insurance demands expertise, clarity and strong relationships, particularly in complex risk environments. I’m joining AI12 to build a Marine Lines operation with conviction across Hull & Machinery, Marine Cargo, Marine & Cargo War Risks and P&I, supported by disciplined risk understanding, strong market engagement, and a service model that is responsive, technical and market leading.”

The appointment follows AI12’s recent DFSA authorization and establishment in the DIFC, and represents a continuation of the firm’s global build-out across specialty lines strengthening relationships with worldwide markets and expanding AI12’s capability beyond its established aviation leadership.

Anvar Mullabekov, Founder and CEO of AI12 Limited, added:

“Joseph’s appointment is another strategic step in AI12’s long-term growth plan and follows our recent DFSA authorization in the DIFC. We are deliberately expanding the breadth and depth of our specialty capabilities, investing in proven leaders who bring technical authority and global market credibility. Marine Lines spanning Hull & Machinery, Cargo, War Risks, P&I and related liabilities, is a core part of that strategy, and Joseph will play a key role in building a differentiated proposition, strengthening our practice with worldwide markets, and reinforcing AI12’s position as a leading specialist broker.”

Richard Prenter, COO and Head of Specialty at AI12 Limited, commented:

“Our specialty strategy is built on depth, depth of expertise, depth of market engagement, and depth of execution. Joseph’s appointment strengthens our ability to deliver a truly market-facing Marine Lines proposition, underpinned by technical discipline and clear risk advisory across complex cargo and liability structures as well as traditional hull exposures. This is exactly how we continue to build AI12 as a boutique specialty practice with global credibility and the capability to perform at the highest level for clients and markets.”

About AI12:

AI12 Limited is a leading global specialist insurance and reinsurance brokerage, operating across four continents, serving over 100 clients in more than 60 countries worldwide, providing risk solutions across an array of specialties.

The firm combines over 30 years of expertise in comprehensive risk management, insurance products, placements and tailored solutions complex industry segments including Aviation & Aerospace, Space, Financial Lines, Trade Credit, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Marine & Cargo, Complex Property & Infrastructure, and Human Capital.

Marine Enquiries: Joseph Barness, Head of Marine Lines; joseph.barness@ai12.com

Media Enquiries: Michael Jonga, Chief Communications Officer; michael.jonga@ai12.com

DIFC OFFICE: C502H, BURJ DAMAN, DIFC, DUBAI, UAE

DMCC OFFICE: JUMEIRAH BAY X2, CLUSTER X, JLT, DUBAI, UAE

Contact: info@ai12.com Website: www.ai12.com

AI12 Limited is a leading global specialist insurance and reinsurance brokerage registered in the DIFC (CL10203), regulated by the DFSA (F010951).

This publication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute any representation, warranty, or guarantee with respect to the content.