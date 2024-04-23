Dubai, UAE: AHAD, a leading cybersecurity, digital transformation, and risk management company, has announced the appointment of Somnath Sarkar as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over 30 years of extensive experience in the BFSI sector and a proven track record in spearheading cybersecurity initiatives for renowned institutions, Somnath brings unparalleled expertise to AHAD’s Board & Leadership team.

In his new role, Somnath will leverage his strategic insights and profound industry knowledge to enhance AHAD’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of digital security to clients across the META & APAC region. Somnath’s key competencies lie in strategic alignment of technology with business and regulatory requirements, compliance frameworks, data protection and privacy program management, security and risk-based audit lifecycle management, third-party risk management, IT strategy, enterprise architecture, and business continuity management.

Throughout his distinguished career, Somnath has held pivotal leadership roles and served as CISO for renowned institutions such as Mashreq Bank, Citigroup, and Citibank. As Executive VP and CISO at Mashreq Bank, Somnath provided singular accountability for all information security and privacy standards globally. He envisioned and implemented effective digital resilience, system designs, and data controls that positioned the bank as a market leader in cybersecurity. Prior to joining Mashreq Bank, Somnath held key roles as CIO and CTO in multinational banks and insurance companies across Asia and Africa, where he led security transformation programs and launched digital banks. His tenure at Citigroup saw him pioneering smart banking architecture and driving IT virtualization Initiatives, resulting in substantial cost savings.

Beyond his professional achievements, Somnath is a thought leader actively contributing to the cybersecurity discourse through publications, whitepapers, and speaking engagements at prestigious conferences. He is also an active member of several regulatory bodies, shaping IT policies, information security directives, and privacy regulations across multiple geographies.

Commenting on the appointment, Rohan Daniel Nair, Founder & COO of AHAD stated, “Somnath’s appointment comes at a right time for AHAD as we continue to expand our cybersecurity offerings and strengthen our commitment to providing unparalleled security solutions to our clients across the META & APAC region. His world-class experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our cybersecurity initiatives forward and ensuring that AHAD remains at the forefront of the industry. We look forward to working closely with Somnath and leveraging his expertise to achieve new milestones in our journey towards cybersecurity excellence.”

On joining AHAD, Somnath Sarkar expressed, “Joining AHAD as the Chief Information Security Officer is a thrilling opportunity for me. Drawing on my extensive experience in the BFSI sector across Asia, Middle East and Africa, both as a CISO and CIO, I'm excited to contribute to AHAD's cybersecurity and data protection capabilities. My goal is to enhance our offerings for end customers, making their cybersecurity journey simpler and more intuitive. By bringing practitioner views to the forefront, I aim to guide our clients through the complexities of cybersecurity with ease. Personally, I see AHAD as a platform for continuous learning in this ever-evolving field, and I can't wait to dive in and make a difference.”

Somnath’s being a part of the board & leadership team reaffirms AHAD’s steadfast dedication to excellence in cybersecurity and digital transformation, in line with their vision to “Uplift people, businesses, and facilitate Secure Transformation.” With his profound knowledge and leadership qualities, AHAD’s position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to enhance their cyber resilience and safeguard critical assets in an ever-evolving threat environment is poised to be further strengthened.

About AHAD:

AHAD is a pure-play Cybersecurity company known for its offensive security and intelligence capabilities while serving as an enabler providing strategic advisory, consulting, design, implementation and comprehensive security assessments to help organizations identify critical risks and become cyber resilient while delivering a seamless experiences driving business efficiency and actionable insights.

We Are A Team Of Industry Experts Who Specializes In Detecting And Validating Risks To Prevent sophisticated cyber attacks with accuracy.

To discover more about AHAD and its offerings, visit the website at https://ahad-me.com/