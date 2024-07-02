Cairo, Egypt: Mubarak Al Mansoori, President of Snacking and Government Relations at Agthia Group, has been selected as a member of the judging panel for the fourth edition of Egypt’s Entrepreneurship Awards (EEA) in the Global Reach Achievement category. This recognition comes as a testament to Al Mansoori's extensive experience in regional business operations and entrepreneurship.

Al Mansoori's participation in the EEA judging panel highlights Agthia Group's steadfast commitment to growth and its ambition of becoming a leader in the food and beverage industry across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) region, and beyond. With operations in over 65 markets worldwide and a diverse portfolio of more than 35 products, Agthia Group is solidifying Egypt's position as a regional export hub for its products.

"Our continuous pursuit of expansion, with a special focus on the Egyptian market as a regional export hub for our products, is an integral part of our strategic vision to strengthen our position in both regional and global markets," stated Al Mansoori. "Our involvement in the EEA judging panel reflects our commitment to supporting Egyptian entrepreneurs and honoring companies that have crafted inspiring success stories in international expansion and boosting Egyptian exports. We believe that the EEA serves as an ideal platform to encourage innovation and stimulate economic growth, contributing to solidifying Egypt's position as a leading center for business and trade in the region."

Mubarak Al Mansoori is a prominent figure in the MENA region's food and beverage industry, with over 20 years of expertise in the field. His significant contributions have propelled Agthia Group to major achievements across various domains. From his previous role as Chief Human Capital Officer to his current position as President of Snacking and Government Relations, Al Mansoori has been instrumental in driving global market expansion, enhancing exports, and increasing the group's profitability. His involvement in evaluating nominees for the Global Reach Achievement award underscores his commitment to celebrating companies that have excelled in expanding into international markets and strengthening Egyptian exports. Al Mansoori's participation in this edition further exemplifies the EEA's dedication to selecting distinguished individuals with extensive business expertise to ensure fair and transparent evaluation of nominees.

It is worth noting that the Egypt Entrepreneurship Awards (EEA) are being held for the fourth consecutive year to support Egyptian entrepreneurs across various fields. The awards spotlight exceptional entrepreneurs who have made a positive impact in their communities, inspiring the next generation of innovators and changemakers. By celebrating the most prominent entrepreneurs and recognizing their achievements, the EEA fosters an environment of inspiration and growth. The event also features a distinguished group of entrepreneurship experts from Egypt and beyond, providing valuable insights and recognition for outstanding projects.