Dubai, UAE — Spire Solutions, the Middle East & Africa region’s leading cybersecurity solution provider and value-added distributor (VAD), is proud to announce the appointment of Syed Quadri as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1st, 2024. In this new role, Syed Quadri will spearhead Spire Solutions’ operations across the entire Middle East and Africa region, overseeing strategic growth and enhancing the company’s leadership in the cybersecurity, data, cloud and IoT sectors.

Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, “Spire Solutions has built a reputation as a market leader with a vast portfolio of customers, vendors, and Channel Partners. We sought an industry leader with extensive experience managing diverse portfolios across cybersecurity, data, and IoT to maintain and grow our strong position. Syed Quadri is the perfect fit to lead our organisation into the future. His leadership will be pivotal in seizing emerging opportunities, guiding our business lines, and navigating the ever-changing landscape of the cybersecurity and data industries.”

With over 18 years of strategic leadership experience, Syed Quadri has been instrumental in driving commercial growth for leading organizations across the META region. His expertise in field sales, channel development, and building scalable business models has consistently resulted in exceeding business targets and expanding market reach. Syed’s experience launching new products and establishing long-term partnerships aligns perfectly with Spire’s growth objectives.

Syed Quadri commented on his appointment, saying, “I am honored to join Spire Solutions, a company with a legacy of over 16 years of industry experience and a reputation for managing some of the largest projects and customers in the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio spanning more than 30 globally recognized technologies, Spire Solutions is at the forefront of innovation in cybersecurity, AI, cloud platforms, IoT and data analytics. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Spire, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers, vendors, and partners."

Syed’s leadership marks an exciting growth phase for Spire Solutions as the company continues to unlock new opportunities and drive forward its mission to empower organizations with advanced technology solutions, fortifying their Cybersecurity AI, cloud platforms, IoT and Data analytics transformation efforts across the region.

About Spire Solutions

For over 16 years, Spire Solutions has led Middle East and Africa's digital transformation, pioneering as the region's premier value-added distributor. Our expertise spans across Secure Digital Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Technologies, underpinned by our commitment to Data Optimization, Big Data, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Solutions. By leveraging a specialized approach, we empower organizations to navigate and excel in today's digital landscape.