The Egyptian Engineers Syndicate has launched an initiative to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza. The syndicate held the first meeting of its “Gaza Reconstruction” committee to develop effective reconstruction mechanisms based on a comprehensive scientific approach.

The meeting was attended by key divs within the syndicate, including Tarek El-Nabarawy, Head of the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate; Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, Head of the Gaza Reconstruction Committee and former Minister of Local Development; and Mahmoud Orabi, Secretary General of the Syndicate.

Other committee members present included Tarek Wafeek, former Minister of Housing; Sherif Abu El-Magd; Nasser Darwish; Khaled El-Dahabi; and Moustafa Abu Zeid. Saad Makram, Assistant Treasurer; Mohamed Nasser, member of the Supreme Council of the Engineers Syndicate; and Mohamed Abbas, Head of the Aswan branch of the Syndicate, also participated.

This initiative, stemming from what the Syndicate describes as a national and patriotic responsibility, falls within the framework of the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate’s commitment to supporting the efforts of the Egyptian state and political leadership in reconstructing Gaza. The syndicate aims to unite engineering and technical expertise to develop reconstruction proposals.

El-Nabarawy emphasized that Egypt’s leadership, government, and people have repeatedly affirmed their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands, viewing this as a threat to Egyptian and regional national security. He stressed that the Egyptian state has announced a vision for Gaza reconstruction that ensures the Palestinian people remain on their land, in accordance with their rights.

El-Nabarawy added that the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate, with its intellectual and engineering expertise, supports the political leadership by providing all forms of support. The syndicate considers itself the primary consultant to the state in its field of specialisation, possessing the expertise to implement the proposals of the Egyptian state’s plan by preparing all the engineering designs.

Abdeen confirmed that the committee will coordinate with the state to meet its needs in the Gaza reconstruction process, stating that the committee will put forward several proposals, including urban planning, engineering designs, and technical studies. He affirmed that the Syndicate has expert engineers in planning and engineering implementation, capable of developing a comprehensive strategy for Gaza reconstruction in accordance with international standards, through its divisions and committees. He stressed that the committee’s work will be coordinated with the relevant Egyptian state institutions.

Orabi stated, “Egypt has played a pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian cause over the past decades, both politically and humanely, and continues its efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace and protect the historical rights of the Palestinian people.” He affirmed the support of Egyptian engineers for the political leadership and the Egyptian government in their vision for reconstructing Gaza without displacing the population, focusing on building a stable society by providing basic necessities of life, including the establishment of infrastructure, housing units, hospitals, and schools.

During the meeting, attendees and committee members affirmed their support for the Egyptian state’s vision for reconstruction without displacement of the landowners. The committee decided on several courses of action:

Direct communication with the Egyptian Prime Minister and coordination with relevant state agencies to ensure integration of efforts, while harnessing all the expertise and capabilities of the Engineers Syndicate to achieve the desired strategic goals in the reconstruction process.

Organisation of a series of specialized seminars under the title “Gaza Reconstruction: The Role of Engineering and Engineers,” with the participation of prominent engineering divs and experts. The seminars will focus on the possibility of reconstruction without displacement, based on a scientific and engineering vision. The first seminar will be held soon.

Formation of specialized committees comprising engineering experts and consultants to prepare technical studies to develop clear proposals for reconstruction projects, based on engineering standards.

Formation of specialized working groups to ensure effective coordination between all participating parties.

Mobilization of Egyptian, Arab, and international engineering expertise, and utilization of all available skills to provide innovative and sustainable solutions for reconstruction.

