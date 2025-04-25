Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, proudly announces the appointment of Marwan Galadari as the new Head of Trading Companies. In his role, Marwan will assume full responsibility for overseeing the strategic direction, operational execution, and overall performance of the Trading Groups business.

Marwan brings to Mashreq a wealth of expertise and experience in the banking industry and a proven track record in driving growth, building high-performing teams and delivering impactful results across complex markets. He joins the bank from Emirates NBD, where he was Head of Corporate Coverage for Large Corporates within Corporate and Institutional Banking. He also served as the Director of Global Capital Markets at Emirates NBD Capital. Prior to his tenure at Emirates NBD, Marwan worked with First Gulf Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Joel Van Dusen, Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Mashreq, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marwan to Mashreq during an exciting period of growth and expansion. The Trading Companies sector is an important element of our operations, and I am confident Marwan’s impressive skills and experience will enable him to quickly create significant impact on our business.”

Marwan Galadari added: “I am honored to take up my new role at Mashreq, joining some of the industry’s most experienced professionals. I look forward new challenges with the bank, and to leveraging my capabilities to contribute to continued growth, development and expansion.”

Marwan holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the Higher Colleges of Technology, UAE.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.