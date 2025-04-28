Dubai, UAE – Global Women in PR (GWPR) MENA is proud to announce the appointment of Lynn Al Khatib, Vice President, Communications of Chalhoub Group, as its new board member.

Lynn is a seasoned communications professional with more than 15 years of experience in the field. Throughout her career, Lynn has demonstrated a strong focus on empowering women within the communications industry.

“As someone committed to advancing women’s leadership in PR, I’m honored to join the board of Global Women in PR MENA and support its powerful regional mission to empower and elevate women across the communications industry.

“Today, communications plays an ever more critical role in shaping brands, organizations, and thought leaders — and as professionals, whether in-house or at agencies, we must continue evolving to deliver true value. In a world where corporate career growth is becoming more limited and traditional measures of success increasingly blurred, I look forward to contributing to both women and the industry through this incredible board of inspiring leaders.” said Lynn Al Khatib.

Her appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for GWPR MENA, which now celebrates 100 members — a testament to its ongoing commitment to advancing female leadership in the region’s communications industry.

Loretta Ahmed, GWPR MENA Chair and Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Lynn Al Khatib, Vice President Communications at Chalhoub Group, to the board of Global Women in PR MENA. As we continue championing gender parity at the highest levels of the industry, Lynn’s voice and perspective will play an important role in driving meaningful progress.”

GWPR is a global not-for-profit network that champions and connects senior women in communications. Its MENA chapter provides a collaborative platform to tackle key industry challenges and drive tangible impact. Through practical initiatives, GWPR MENA empowers women to lead change, shape the future of the profession, and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

The GWPR MENA board is made up of six accomplished women from across the communications spectrum — agency, in-house, and consultancy — each bringing a wealth of experience and a shared passion for empowering women in the industry.

Together, they reflect the diversity and strength of the MENA region’s communications landscape and are united in their commitment to championing gender parity, fostering leadership, and driving long-term, positive change.

Board members include:

Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO, Houbara Communications – Chair

Louise Jacobson, Managing Director, Brazen MENA – Board Member

Naamat Baradhy, Regional Communication Advisor, First Abu Dhabi Bank – Board Member

Radwa Allabban, Founder and Managing Director, Place Communications – Board Member

Purti Simon, Vice President, Teneo – Board Member

Lynn Al Khatib, Vice President, Communications, Chalhoub Group – Board Member

GWPR MENA welcomes women in senior leadership roles across agency, in-house, and consultancy environments with 10+ years of experience. Members gain access to exclusive career-building resources, including global networking, mentorship, thought leadership, and a collaborative platform for driving positive industry change.

About GWPR

Global Women in PR exists to champion, connect and support women in senior PR and Communications roles. It inspires women to become leaders and promote public relations as an important global business.

It is a global membership organisation comprising national networking groups across Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. GWPR is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting female talent in the PR industry.