DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Global health insurance brokerage Pacific Prime Dubai is proud to announce its latest award: Allianz’s “Top Individual Sales 2021”. The Allianz team presented this award at the Pacific Prime Dubai office on February 9th, 2022, along with gift vouchers from an incentive scheme for several lucky staff members. This is the second year in a row that Pacific Prime Dubai has won an individual sales award from Allianz.

Pacific Prime Dubai is part of the award-winning Pacific Prime Group with over 20 years of experience in the insurance brokerage industry. It prides itself on providing impartial advice and unparalleled, valued-added services to individual clients. Bolstered by a cutting-edge customer relationship management (CRM) system, the brokerage streamlines and simplifies the insurance process for clients with highly-trained, multilingual advisors and a dedicated claims team.

When it comes to Pacific Prime Dubai’s performance in the year 2021, Cheryl Beattie, the Head of Sales and Distribution for Middle East & Africa at Allianz Care has this to say: “We are delighted that once again Pacific Prime won the 2021 annual award for Top Individual Sales. Their knowledge, expertise, and professionalism in this segment is untouched and the driving factor behind their success year after year. Thank you for your fantastic support and contribution.”

David Hayes, Regional CEO at Pacific Prime Dubai, said: “On behalf of my team, I’d like to thank Allianz Care for recognizing Pacific Prime Dubai as their top producer in the individual sales segment for the second time in a row. It has truly been an honor to get to work closely with Allianz Care, and be recognized for our contribution and expertise as a leading brokerage in the segment. In the years to come, we strive to strengthen our mutually-trusting partnership with Allianz Care while continuing to elevate the client experience through our unique servicing model.”

About Pacific Prime Dubai

Pacific Prime Dubai is a global health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist with a focus on delivering best-valued solutions to individual and corporate clients. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Pacific Prime has globally located offices across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. They provide value-added services and client-first insurance solutions bolstered by cutting-edge technology.

To learn more about Pacific Prime Dubai, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.ae/

About Allianz Care

Allianz Care is the international health brand of Allianz Partners. They offer international health, life and disability cover, critical illness cover, and more to a wide range of clients, including private individuals and families, as well as multinational companies and intergovernmental organizations. They are a global health partner ensuring fast and simple access to the best advice, treatment, and value.

To learn more about Allianz Care, please visit: www.allianzcare.com

