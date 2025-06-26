Ground-breaking marks a new era for Amirah Developments and coastal luxury as Dubai’s real estate market crosses Dh2.5 trillion in asset value

UAE; Amirah Developments, a premium Dubai-based real estate developer, has officially broken ground on its inaugural project, Bonds Avenue Residences, at the Dubai Islands – the new waterfront destination close to the emirate’s historic downtown Deira district and the Gold Souq.

The ground-breaking ceremony marks the commencement of the construction of the project, just a month after Amirah Developments launched its maiden Bonds Avenue Residence – that is fast selling out. It also reflects the developer’s customer-focused approach to deliver the project on time and with the best quality.

The ground-breaking ceremony, held on 25 June at the project site, was attended by senior management, founding members, strategic partners, and key stakeholders including project consultants and the main contractor. The event signifies the company’s unwavering commitment to shaping Dubai’s evolving urban fabric with timeless design and sustainable, community-centric living.

“Bonds Avenue Residences is more than just a development; it is a living testament to our promise of delivering sophistication, innovation, and enduring value. Today, we take the first step toward creating an address that will redefine coastal living for generations to come,” Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said at the ground-breaking ceremony.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai Islands, one of Dubai’s most transformative master-planned coastal destinations, Bonds Avenue Residences sets a new standard for premium waterfront living. The development combines striking architectural forms with functional, spacious interiors, offering residents a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and connectivity.

Bonds Avenue Residences will feature a curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, elegant three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and opulent four-bedroom penthouses. Unit sizes range from 810 square feet to 4,416 square feet, with starting prices from Dh1.63 million to Dh9.95 million, ensuring diverse options for both investors and end-users. Designed to maximise space and natural light, the residences showcase corner less, flowing layouts that break free from conventional design constraints. Panoramic windows offer uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf’s turquoise waters and Dubai’s iconic skyline, enhancing everyday living with breath-taking vistas.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to a wealth of world-class amenities, including infinity pools, tranquil wellness zones, dedicated yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and children’s play areas. The design philosophy places community well-being at the forefront, fostering an environment where families and individuals can thrive.

Strategically positioned just minutes from Dubai International Airport and close to Downtown Dubai, the Gold Souq Metro Station, and Business Bay, Bonds Avenue Residences offers unrivalled convenience and connectivity. Residents will benefit from over 21 kilometres of pristine beaches, vibrant urban attractions, and proximity to upcoming landmarks such as the Dubai Islands shopping mall, marina, beachfront promenade, and the Night Souq. This prime location ensures that homeowners are perfectly placed to enjoy the best of Dubai’s leisure, retail, and cultural experiences while maintaining a sense of serene coastal retreat.

Beyond bricks and mortar, Bonds Avenue Residences represents Amirah Developments’ ethos of crafting experiences that resonate with lifestyle aspirations and future-focused urban sustainability. “At Amirah, we don’t just build homes; we build legacies that stand the test of time. With Bonds Avenue Residences, we are introducing a community that embodies elegance, modernity, and respect for the natural coastal beauty that surrounds it,” added Mr. Jafrani.

As construction progresses, Amirah Developments remains committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and design, working with leading architects, planners, and sustainability experts to ensure every aspect of the development meets global best practices while celebrating Dubai’s unique urban identity.

Founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Amirah Developments is a premium Dubai-based real estate development company dedicated to redefining urban living through architectural innovation, sustainability, and thoughtful design. With a deep commitment to quality and community, the company’s vision extends beyond residential spaces, creating integrated environments that inspire, connect, and endure.

