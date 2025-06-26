NEC XON, a leading pan-African systems integrator and cybersecurity innovator, has officially achieved Palo Alto Networks XMDR (Extended Managed Detection and Response) Partner Status in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), joining an elite group of partners globally recognised for advanced threat detection, response capabilities, and strategic cyber defence.

This achievement validates NEC XON’s deep alignment with Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XDR platform and its ability to provide proactive, scalable incident response services on behalf of Palo Alto Networks — a capability shared by only a select few providers worldwide.

More than just a partnership status

"XMDR gives us the ability to execute incident response on behalf of Palo Alto Networks, showcasing a unique partnership capability held by very few companies globally," says Armand Kruger, Head of Cybersecurity at NEC XON.

"It’s more than just a status — it’s a validation of our architecture-first approach, our deep technical skills, and our ability to defend customers across hybrid and complex environments."

The XMDR status provides NEC XON’s Managed Detection & Response (MDR) team with the ability to deliver truly integrated, preventative cyber protection across cloud, network, endpoint, and identity attack surfaces.

“The Palo Alto Networks XMDR designation gives our MDR team the power to help customers actively disrupt cyber adversaries, protect their environments proactively, and ensure long-term business sustainability,” says Ryno Le Roux, NEC XON’s Head of Cyber Operations. “It’s a game-changer in how we deliver cyber resilience at scale.”

Delivering world class threat protection

Through this recognition, NEC XON is further empowered to deliver world-class threat detection, rapid containment, and expert-led response services using Palo Alto Networks’ AI-driven Cortex XDR and XSOAR technologies.

With a focus on continuous innovation and a customer-first mindset, NEC XON continues to set the benchmark for what a modern, business-aligned cybersecurity partner should look like — delivering not only defence but strategic resilience.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. The holding company has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security, and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East, and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business. Discover more at www.nec.africa.

About Palo Alto Networks XMDR Program

The XMDR partner program recognizes top-tier partners with the technical capabilities and operational maturity to deliver advanced Managed Detection and Response services using Palo Alto Networks technologies. It ensures customers receive best-in-class threat protection, powered by elite expertise