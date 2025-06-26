Dubai, UAE: In a pioneering effort to boost Taiwan’s presence on the global health stage, the International Trade Administration (TITA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has launched a worldwide call for proposals. Led by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), this forward-thinking initiative is driven by the theme – “Go Healthy with Taiwan”. The campaign aims to showcase Taiwan as a hub of health innovation and provide a catalyst for international collaboration with impactful local implementation.

This initiative invites governments, institutions, enterprises, and organisations from across the GCC to submit innovative proposals that seamlessly integrate Taiwan’s high-quality health products and holistic solutions. The goal is to collaboratively improve global health standards and enhance well-being across cities, communities, and business ecosystems worldwide.

The “Go Healthy with Taiwan” campaign spotlights five key sectors of Taiwan’s health industry: smart healthcare technologies; medical aesthetics and wellness checkups; fitness equipment; sports technologies; and bicycles. Renowned as the “Bicycle Kingdom”, Taiwan is home to a robust and integrated bicycle industry that’s powered by leading R&D capabilities. As a global hub for high-end bicycle manufacturing, the country is also driving the transition toward net-zero emissions and playing a pivotal role in international sustainable supply chains.

Building on the success of last year’s “Go Green with Taiwan” campaign, which garnered 396 submissions from 45 countries, the new “Go Healthy with Taiwan” initiative aims to further expand the global impact and practical applications of Taiwan’s health industry. This year, the goal is to exceed 500 submissions from across five continents. The top three proposals will each receive a $30,000 award, with all exceptional entries given the opportunity to explore collaboration and commercialisation with leading Taiwanese companies.

Furthermore, Taiwanese companies are among the world’s top suppliers of fitness equipment – setting international benchmarks through the integration of AI technologies and supported by a strong manufacturing and R&D ecosystem. In the smart healthcare field, Taiwan leverages its world-class ICT and semiconductor expertise in combination with its advanced medical system to deliver comprehensive and integrated solutions for the global health tech market.

The submission window, which opened on May 15, will accept proposals until August 14 – offering innovators a prime opportunity to submit their most interesting proposals.

At the official launch of the campaign in June, TITA Deputy Director General Susan Hu highlighted President Lai Ching-te’s ongoing commitment to advancing the vision of a “Healthy Taiwan”. The campaign’s launch represents a pivotal moment in turning this vision into reality by inviting global innovators to participate and collaborate in shaping a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

Joe Chou, Executive Vice President of TAITRA, emphasised that this international call not only highlights the strength and innovation of Taiwan’s comprehensive health industry but also encourages collaboration with global partners. It aims to help develop smart and sustainable healthy lifestyles through use of Taiwan’s cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

The event also unveiled the campaign’s vibrant promotional theme, “Pitching Taiwan’s Best: A Home Run for Proposals!” The launch venue was transformed into a baseball field setting to symbolise Taiwan’s energetic and proactive international engagement. Taiwanese baseball star An-Ko Lin, celebrated for his standout performance in the WBSC Premier12 tournament, made a surprise appearance alongside "Fu Bear", the mascot of Taiwan Excellence. Their symbolic home runs at the event represented Taiwan’s determination to deliver its top-tier health solutions to the global stage while connecting with international innovators.

The press conference was also graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Robert Wu, Chairman of the Taiwan Bicycle Association; Jeff Chen, President of the Taiwan Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association; and Spark Huang, Director of Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, along with representatives from other key industry sectors. Additionally, media representatives from 12 international outlets spanning across Europe, the US, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan also attended the event.