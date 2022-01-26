Kuwait, Kuwait City : Car enthusiasts were thrilled by Kuwait’s biggest gathering of car clubs “Street 965”, which took place on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Ooredoo Tower. The car show was sponsored by Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, in collaboration with “Street 965”, number one street car community in Kuwait and the GCC, and Mohammad Alamer, the Kuwaiti public figure and automotive influencer.

The car show constituted the biggest car clubs gathering in Kuwait, and featured a wide range of the finest classic, vintage and sport cars from global industries including; British, Japanese, American and European automotive marques.

Intense feelings of nostalgia overtook the visitors who enjoyed the classic and vintage cars the most. Sports cars and engine sounds also had an exceptional presence, which attracted the attention of youth.

The event accommodated more than 150 cars and 18 car clubs. These include the M-B club, Porsche club, Super Run club, Kuwait Camaro club, and Kuwait Classic Trucks team who honored the CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, for sponsoring the event and supporting them. In addition, a number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) companies that are interested in the automotive sector participated in the event and had a strong presence.

Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “We have never hesitated to embrace the people of our community and support their inspiring talents. We will continue shading lights on their interests and motivating them. “Street 965” was another successful example of our engagement with local society, hence, the event echoed throughout the State of Kuwait, and we take pride of sponsoring this ground-breaking event.”

Further, stemming from its customer-oriented strategy, Ooredoo launched exclusive offers in celebration of the successful event and offered customers many special and distinctive benefits at competitive prices.

The event also witnessed the participation of many major companies in the country such as; the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) in which exclusive offers were announced, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz AlBabtain Company – Nissan, KidZania, Dr. Teeth Dental Care Center, Dose Café and the Motorgy application specialized for purchasing and selling used cars in Kuwait. Visitors also were delighted by the delicious flavors and food options throughout the event. What’s more, visitors enjoyed the live music along with a wide range of food options and delicious flavors.

From his side, Mohammad Alamer, the Kuwaiti public figure and automotive influencer, said: “I feel honored to be part of this exceptionally successful event “Street 965” that would not had happened without the support of Ooredoo and “Street 965”, the largest platform on social media that brings together the most famous car clubs in Kuwait. “Street 965” exceeded our expectations, and this is just the beginning, as we look forward to more distinguished successes.”

It is worth noting that this is the first cars event in Kuwait after the breakout of COVID-19, in the most unique location in Kuwait City at Ooredoo Tower. Also, this is the first event for “Street 965” community that been representing the cars audience and fans in Kuwait since 2021.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

For Media Inquiries:

Nazem Al-Ghabra- Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

PO Box 613, Safat 13007, Kuwait

E-mail: nghabra@ooredoo.com.kw

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022