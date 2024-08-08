SALALAH: The volume of real estate transactions during the first half of 2024 in Dhofar Governorate amounted to RO 84 million, a 0.26 per cent increase compared to RO 83.8 million in the first half of 2023.

In an interview with Oman newspaper, Sultan bin Hamad al Ghafri, Director-General of Housing and Urban Planning in Dhofar Governorate, said that the directorate seeks to implement development programmes such as new future city projects, real estate development, food security and other economic projects.

He noted that the regional urban strategy 2040, and the structural design for Greater Salalah is nearing completion. The project includes the wilayats of Salalah and Taqah and will highlight the cultural and natural aspects and activate the economic and tourist activities in those wilayats.

Al Ghafri said: “In addition to upgrading housing services and urban planning the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is endeavouring to attain social and economic welfare through implementing integrated residential quarter projects. One such project is Al Shurooq residential quarter, the first fully-serviced residential neighborhood to be executed by an Omani firm in the governorate and overseen by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. Situated in Sahnoot area in the Wilayat of Salalah, the project comprises over 500 housing units and service facilities for eligible citizens with residential land requests.”

Sultan bin Hamad al Ghafri said the project will highlight the cultural and natural aspects and activate the economic and tourist activities. - Photos by Hamed al Kathiri

He added that the future city in Salalah has competitive advantages due to its proximity to the seashore in the Al Dahariz area. It occupies an area of more than 5 million square meters and on a 6-kilometers long seashore stretching from Khor Al Dahariz in the west to the coconut tree farms (Salalah Gardens) in the east.

The project includes 12,000 housing units part of which will be allocated to low-income housing assistance families. It comprises tourism, cultural, educational projects, open marine activities, seaport facilities, a walkway, service facilities for each residential complex. In addition, 119 initiatives within the governorate’s urban strategy (balanced economy), will be implemented. The initiatives vary from sustainability, response to climate change, urban development, economic prosperity, environmental and nature management, transportation, and infrastructure, the official said.

The director-general of housing and urban planning in Dhofar Governorate indicated that 90 per cent of the rural housing project has already been completed. The project is aimed at organizing the approved plots in the governorate’s plains and within the scope of rural housing, the official concluded.



