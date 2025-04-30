Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has introduced a new online reseller portal for the Abu Dhabi Pass, which will support travel agents and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) by providing wholesale rates. This initiative empowers DCT Abu Dhabi's valued industry partners to expand their product offerings and serve their customers better, driving mutual success.

The announcement was made alongside DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation in Arabian Travel Market, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre until 1 May.

The Abu Dhabi Pass is a digital solution that offers access to more than 70 attractions and experiences across the emirate, including cultural sites, leisure destinations, and local experiences. The pass is designed to provide savings and added value for visitors through a single, easy-to-use platform.

The new reseller portal offers a self-service interface with tools that allow travel agents and DMCs to manage transactions and track performance through a live sales dashboard. The platform provides access to wholesale pricing without requiring high-volume commitments and is available via a monthly subscription, currently offered at AED 99, or an annual subscription at AED 499. As part of the launch, new subscribers can receive a cashback equivalent to the annual fee in wallet credits.

The Abu Dhabi Pass includes a range of features, such as discounts at cultural venues including Qasr Al Watan, reduced rates at attractions on Yas Island such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and offers across dining establishments and tour experiences. Additional benefits include a complimentary tourist SIM card with 10GB of data and access to hop-on hop-off bus services covering key locations.

The reseller portal reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s continued efforts to support the travel trade sector and enhance the accessibility of Abu Dhabi’s diverse offerings to a wider audience.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.