Abu Dhabi: The UAE Media Council organised a series of interactive events and activities during the opening week of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025. This aligns with the Council’s vision to advance the media landscape in the UAE and foster a sustainable media environment rooted in creativity and knowledge.

The UAE Media Council’s booth at the Fair attracted several media professionals, content creators, specialists and visitors from across the community, drawn by its comprehensive programme of activities and training workshops. His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, toured the various sections of the Fair to explore the latest publications and accompanying cultural events. The tour included visits to different pavilions and meetings with several local and international publishers.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi said that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair serves as a global platform that brings together leading publishers from across continents. “The Fair embodies the UAE’s vision of investing in knowledge and strengthening its global cultural presence. Its role extends beyond showcasing publications and offers an advanced model for the future of the publishing industry by incorporating the latest publishing technologies and artificial intelligence, while promoting integration between culture and technology,” he said.

His Excellency added: “The UAE Media Council is dedicated to empowering the publishing industry in the country through flexible legislation and advanced digital services. We will soon launch a new system that will facilitate procedures, expedite production and publishing processes and reduce the time required for publishers, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the local publishing industry, keeping pace with the rapid transformations and meeting the aspirations of publishers.”

His Excellency underlined the Council's commitment, as the federal entity responsible for regulating the media sector and publishing industry, to actively participate in such cultural forums. This reflects its belief in the importance of partnerships and building bridges of communication with publishers from various countries around the world, opening new horizons for cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Interactive Workshops

The Council organised a series of awareness and specialised workshops targeting various segments of society to enhance media literacy. A specialised workshop titled Media Content Standards and Age Rating focused on the significance of media institutions and content creators adhering to age-appropriate classifications for works to preserve societal values and promote a safe media environment.

The Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) workshop addressed topics related to copyright and publishing, underscoring the importance of protecting intellectual creativity and explaining the legal mechanisms available to safeguard IPRs. The workshop witnessed notable attendance by representatives of various cultural and media sectors.

A workshop titled Gateway for Influencer Registration showcased the electronic platform dedicated to registering content creators in the UAE, which contributes to strengthening the media sector and protecting the rights of media influencers while ensuring their compliance with media content standards.

The Council also held a workshop titled Choosing Appropriate Content for Children Aged 9 to 12, for parents and teachers. It discussed the fundamental criteria for selecting content that meets the psychological and cognitive needs of children.