Taiba Investments will launch the new identity of its home-grown hospitality brand, Makarem, at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, during its participation in the forum taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1.

Taiba Investments, the leading Saudi company in the hospitality sector, aims to showcase the evolution of Makarem Hotels, one of the Kingdom’s most prominent hospitality brands. The brand's renewed vision blends heritage and innovation.

Sultan bin Badr Al Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investment, said: "The new identity goes beyond the visual aspect to encompass a comprehensive operational philosophy that includes developing the culture of hospitality, innovative services, and raising quality standards, in addition to utilising the latest hospitality technologies such as AI to uplift our guests’ experience".

Launching the new identity marks a new phase in Makarem's journey, centred around the message of "Journey to the Origins", which reflects authentic Saudi values while adapting to modern trends in the hospitality market, both locally and globally.

Leveraging its deep-rooted legacy in hospitality operations since 1983, Makarem has played a pivotal role in delivering a uniquely Saudi hospitality experience.

It unveils its new identity under the theme “Journey to the Origins”, with a forward-looking vision that aligns with the evolving expectations of pilgrims and visitors to Makkah and Madinah.

Makarem's new identity reflects its commitment to providing an integrated hospitality experience that enhances the spiritual journey of pilgrims and Umrah performers, with a focus on authenticity, innovation, and human touch, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy, promote religious and cultural tourism, and build a vibrant society.

Makarem has defined a comprehensive strategic framework for launching its new identity, including strengthening its presence, expanding investment partnerships, and participating in major events inside and outside the Kingdom. The Makarem service experience will be highlighted by emphasising its quality service, attention to detail, and close connection to Islamic values ​​and local heritage.

The Kingdom aims to accommodate more than 150 million tourists annually by 2030, making the launch of Makarem's new identity at this time a strategic step that opens up broad horizons for growth and expansion.

The launch of Makarem's new identity is part of Taiba Investment's growth and expansion strategy, which aims to contribute to achieving the goals of the National Tourism Strategy, which targets welcoming more than 150 million tourists annually by 2030.

“We will strengthen Makarem's position as the leading Saudi brand in Makkah and Madinah, ensuring it remains the first choice for pilgrims and Umrah performers, by offering a spiritual hospitality experience inspired by authenticity and embracing the future,” Al Otaibi added.

The launch of the new identity will include a series of events and activities in Makkah and Madinah, followed by regional and international events, to consolidate the brand's new image as the leader in spiritual hospitality and expand its customer base locally and internationally.

With its new identity, Makarem affirms its commitment to leading the Kingdom's spiritual hospitality landscape and offering a Saudi hotel experience that combines authenticity and innovation. It is more than just a brand; it is a comprehensive vision aimed at providing comfort and reassurance to pilgrims and visitors from the moment of arrival until departure.

About Makarem

Makarem Hotels, operating since 1983, is the leading Saudi hotel brand in the spiritual hospitality sector. It offers a unique model of hospitality services based on the values ​​of faith and authenticity.

Since its launch as the first five-star hotel in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, aiming to enrich the hospitality and accommodation experiences of pilgrims and Umrah performers, Makarem has been committed to meeting the spiritual needs of its guests in accordance with the values ​​and principles of authentic Saudi hospitality.

Today, as one of Taiba Investment's leading hospitality brands, Makarem continues to evolve by offering spiritual retreats that transcend traditional norms. All its facilities provide spaces for worship and tranquility, while offering innovative concepts, personalized services, and quality experiences customized to the modern needs and tastes of guests.

Building on its deep roots in Makkah and Madinah, Makarem is committed to strengthening the social fabric and economic impact of the two cities by supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.