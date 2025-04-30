DUBAI: The immersive “Saudi Land” pavilion at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, showcases the vibrancy and variety of the country’s ever-expanding tourism offering. From the lush peaks of Aseer to the blooming corals of the Saudi Red Sea, pristine beaches and thrumming cities, Saudi offers unique experiences for all.

Visitors to ATM can explore the country’s offerings and exciting bookable products through interactive maps with stunning visuals of destinations across Saudi. Traditional performances and craft workshops throughout the stand bring the country’s rich heritage to life, with the pavilion melding tradition with innovation in a true celebration of Saudi – yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Saudi’s diversity is on display across Saudi Land – inviting and inspiring. With a diverse topography, the country offers something for everyone – Sun & Sea escapes, Mountain Adventures in Aseer, Taif, and Al Baha, and a packed calendar of global events including the Esports World Cup in Riyadh. Across 51 partner stands, Saudi is brought to life – through mesmerizing visuals, cultural activations, and myriad interactions that show the true Heart of Arabia.

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.