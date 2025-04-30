Manama, Bahrain — As part of its Governor-led economic mission to the Gulf Arab States, Choose New Jersey facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Masari Association, an independent Bahraini youth organization, and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). The MOU, which was signed by Tim Sullivan, CEO of the NJEDA, and witnessed by Governor Phil Murphy, creates internship opportunities in New Jersey for highly-skilled Bahraini youth and strengthens the long-term economic and cultural connections between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of New Jersey.

“This MOU is a shining example of how international collaboration can empower the next generation of global leaders,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “We are proud to open new doors for New Jersey businesses and Bahraini students to grow our thriving economy, contribute to its innovation, and help Bahraini youth return home with meaningful experiences that benefit both of our regions.”

The Masari Association, which operates under the authority of Bahrain’s Ministry of Youth Affairs, offers young people local and international programs that promote professional development and workforce preparedness. Through this MOU, Masari and NJEDA will collaborate to connect Bahraini youth with New Jersey-based companies, enabling real-world internships that align with Bahrain’s economic vision and priorities.

“We are proud to witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Masari Association and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority—an important milestone in advancing our shared commitment to youth empowerment,” said Rawan Bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth, Masari Association. “This strategic partnership marks a significant step toward fostering meaningful collaboration that will open new doors for Bahraini youth to engage with and learn from a leading global economic environment. By gaining practical experience and developing key professional skills, our young people will be better equipped to thrive in today’s dynamic world. At the Ministry of Youth Affairs, we remain steadfast in our dedication to supporting initiatives that cultivate empowered, capable, and future-ready youth who are prepared to contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s sustainable development and prosperity.”

The MOU outlines a series of collaborative efforts, including information sessions between Masari participants and New Jersey industry leaders, direct engagement with hiring organizations, and coordination of intern placement and onboarding. Both parties will work closely to ensure the experience supports the goals of its host companies while giving Bahraini youth exposure to the New Jersey business environment and culture.

“We believe that investing in young people today builds stronger economies tomorrow,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO of The New Jersey Economic Development Authority. “We look forward to welcoming Bahrain’s talented youth into New Jersey companies, helping them grow professionally and strengthening the bonds between our two regions into the future.”

“Choose New Jersey is proud to support programs that empower future leaders and build global partnerships,” said Wesley Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey. “This internship program allows two forward-thinking economies to invest in the long-term success of our economies while creating a valuable cultural experience for the next generation.”

About Choose New Jersey

Choose New Jersey is the state’s leading non-profit business attraction organization. We harness the collective power of New Jersey’s business, government, labor, and academic sectors to expand New Jersey’s economy. We work globally, using our marketing expertise, concierge business development services, deep knowledge of the state, and convening power, in collaboration with state government, to empower businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators to make New Jersey their home.

About the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness. Learn more at njeda.gov.

About Masari Association

Masari Association is a national initiative established by Royal Decree No. (12) of 2024, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Spearheaded by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Masari is dedicated to empowering Bahraini youth through education, skills development, and career-building opportunities.

The Association plays a strategic role in bridging the gap between youth and global opportunities by facilitating access to international scholarships, internships, and professional training programs. Through strong collaborations with embassies, international universities, global corporations, and multilateral organizations, Masari identifies high-impact opportunities and ensures that young Bahrainis are equipped to thrive in a competitive global landscape.

Masari operates a comprehensive outreach model, allowing youth to register interest in opportunities, receive tailored guidance, and navigate the application process with the association’s support. The association also actively fosters public-private partnerships to enhance talent development and national workforce readiness.

With a forward-looking vision and government-backed mandate, Masari continues to be a catalyst for youth development in Bahrain, paving the way for the next generation of leaders, innovators, and professionals.