Partnership includes a collaboration in a first of its kind football- themed real estate project, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC

DAMAC will also feature on Chelsea FC’s front of shirt to mark the launch of the new Residence

London/Dubai: Chelsea Football Club has today announced a new, long-term global partnership with Dubai-headquartered DAMAC Properties, which has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market.

In addition, an ultra-modern development, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, is being designed and launched in partnership with Chelsea FC in Dubai, slated to be the first of its kind football-themed branded residences. The new development will be built with Chelsea Football Club's famous brand woven into the fabric, from its concierge service to its high-performance spaces. It will reflect the very best of Chelsea FC both in terms of high-end style, commitment to excellence and vision for the future.

To showcase this groundbreaking, global partnership and celebrate the launch of the first-ever Chelsea football club branded residences, DAMAC Properties will feature on Chelsea FC men’s and women’s shirts for the remainder of the 24/25 season, with its debut at the men’s UEFA Conference league semi-final fixture against Djurgården this Thursday 1st May.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development of DAMAC Properties said: “This launch marks the first of an elite collection that celebrates not just the passion of Chelsea FC but its enduring legacy, innovative spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. This initiative goes beyond celebrating the beautiful game; it sets a new benchmark for those who expect nothing less than the exceptional, every time."

Jason Gannon, President and COO of Chelsea Football Club said: "DAMAC are world renowned in building luxury properties, and we are thrilled to be working with the industry leader to bring to market a first of its kind branded Chelsea FC residence in Dubai. With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai, supporting our continued growth on the global stage. We can’t wait to see Chelsea Residences take its place in the Dubai skyline."

Located in Dubai’s newest beachfront address, Maritime City, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC is a unique project that will consist of 1,400+ residential units. Each residence will have incredible seafront views along with access to the exclusive Chelsea-branded amenities that place health, fitness and wellbeing at the heart of its offering.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 48,000 homes with over 50,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men’s team were the FIFA Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000- capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Chelsea Women’s team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA Women’s Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women’s FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The side has also captured the FA Women’s League Cup three times as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021.

In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey. Since the Academy building’s opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, back-to- back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world.