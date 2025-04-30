Industry experts at ATM 2025 highlight regional innovation in traveller safety, cultural preservation, and cross-border collaboration as essential pillar of sustainable tourism growth

Cruise, hospitality, insurance, and development sectors align on advancing traveller trust, safety, and experience

According to UN Tourism, the Middle East recorded tourist arrivals 32% above 2019 levels in 2024 — the fastest recovery of any region globally

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The global travel landscape is increasingly complex, influenced by climate change, environmental concerns, and changing traveller expectations. In the Middle East, destinations are proactively adapting their tourism strategies to tackle these challenges by focusing on resilience, innovation, and long-term value. The region is addressing issues such as extreme weather, shifting consumer behaviours, and geopolitical pressures with agility and ambition.

According to UN Tourism, international tourist arrivals reached 1.4 billion in 2024, marking a 99% recovery to pre-pandemic levels and an 11% increase compared to 2023. The Middle East led this rebound, recording arrivals that were 32% higher than in 2019, making it the fastest-recovering region worldwide.

At Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, panellists at the session on “Redefining Tourism Products in Uncertain Times”, held in partnership with the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council, discussed how the Middle East is innovating to ensure traveller safety, preserve cultural and environmental assets, and enhance its appeal as a trusted, forward-thinking destination.

Hon. Ghada Shalaby, Executive Director, Egyptian Hotel Association, said: "Over the past decade, Egypt has faced several challenges, and we wanted to tailor make our approach to the tour operators and to the end consumer as well... especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when we communicated our health and safety procedures. By the end of 2023, we had reached our big figures for tourist arrivals, which continued into 2024."

During the high-level session on the ATM 2025 Global Stage, cruise industry experts emphasised the sector's advancements in sustainability. They noted that modern ships now operate under some of the strictest environmental regulations in tourism, especially in sensitive areas like the Red Sea. The discussion also addressed how perceptions, more generally, influenced by media coverage and travel advisories, can misrepresent conditions on the ground and impact travel decisions.

Ibrahim Osta, Global Tourism Lead, Chemonics International, commented: “So we have travel media, but you also have the general media. What the media reports has an implication on the interest in that market and the willingness for [tourists] to come [and visit]; this makes the job of the tourism authorities much more difficult.”

During the session, delegates heard how perceptions of instability, which are often amplified by social media and outdated advisories, can impact demand for insurance. They emphasised the importance of collaborative storytelling, investing in green infrastructure, and engaging new source markets by offering diverse experiences and cross-border itineraries.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “ATM serves as an essential platform for cross-sector dialogue, particularly on issues that affect the future of travel in complex environments. By bringing together representatives from insurance, hospitality, development, and the cruise industry, we are contributing to creating a more connected and resilient tourism ecosystem in the Middle East and beyond."

ATM 2025, themed “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, continues at Dubai World Trade Centre until 1 May, welcoming over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries. The show features more than 2,800 exhibitors and content sessions across three dedicated stages — the Global Stage, Future Stage, and the new Business Events Stage.

Held in conjunction with DWTC, ATM’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. The event attracted over 47,000 attendees, more than 35,000 visitors (including 6,000+ high-value buyers) and over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries. In 2025, ATM will expand to 13 halls, growing across all sectors, and will continue to be a crucial gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes Start-Up Competition, Influencers' Event, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. The event also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are Arabian Travel Market, WTM London, WTM Latin America and WTM Africa.

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 4 to 6 November 2025 at ExCel London

WTM Latin America is held annually in São Paulo and attracts more than 29,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers a qualified content combined with networking and business opportunities. In its most recent edition, in 2024, WTM Latin America maintained its focus on the effective generation of business and managed to secure the early scheduling of more than six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents, and exhibitors. WTM Latin America contents are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Next event: 14 – 16 April 2025, Expo Center Norte, São Paulo, Brasil

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 9 to 11 April 2025 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub.