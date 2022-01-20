UK-based manufacturer of anaesthesia equipment OES Medical is joining the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 (24 – 27 January 2022) to launch a pioneering new mains-powered ICU ventilator to support hospitals manage oxygen demand.

The company’s Gemini-G100 is an electrically driven piston ICU ventilator with integrated oxygen concentrator for use in intensive care. The device has been designed for use in settings/situations where high pressure Oxygen gas supplies are problematic. The Gemini-G100 uniquely does not place any demand on the oxygen supply within the hospital as it only requires mains electrical power. For hospitals, it minimises reliance on deliveries of Oxygen, particularly during peak demand.

The device has further been developed with multiple modes allowing a wide range of patients and conditions to be effectively ventilated efficiently and cost effectively.

As the use of mechanical ventilation increases, OES Medical – a UK based designer and manufacturer of anaesthesia machines and ICU ventilators for global use – will be showcasing how the innovative Gemini- G100 can assist intensive care teams worldwide.

John Johnson, International Sales Director, said: “We are delighted to be launching our pioneering device on the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health and look forward to showcasing its unique capabilities for hospitals globally. Mechanical ventilation requires high levels of oxygen consumption by hospitals which isn’t always readily available. The Gemini-G100 provides an innovation intervention and has been designed specifically to help hospitals manage demand.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the first challenges to healthcare systems worldwide has been the supply of intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators. In the early days of the pandemic,, almost three quarters of patients who were admitted to critical care received invasive ventilation.[1] For critically-ill covid-19 patients, this requires oxygen to be delivered in high volumes at three to 10 times the typical patient standard flow.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International at the ABHI added: “We are thrilled to be joined by OES Medical on the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022, where they will be launching their pioneering new ventilator to support cases where oxygen supplies are challenging. We look forward to supporting them in their goals to meet new global partners and showcase the unique benefits of their innovation.”

OES Medical was formed in 1995 by Managing Director Richard Fiedorowicz, who has over 30 years’ experience in the medical engineering market. The company now consists of a highly skilled workforce dedicated to the manufacture of high-quality medical products.

Arab Health 2022 is taking place from 24 – 27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Throughout the show, OES Medical will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion – Hall 2 G30.

For more information, visit https://www.oes-medical.co.uk/.

-Ends-

About ABHI

ABHI is the UK’s leading industry association for health technology (HealthTech).

ABHI supports the HealthTech community to save and enhance lives. Members, including both multinationals and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), supply products from syringes and wound dressings to surgical robots and digitally enhanced technologies. We represent the industry to stakeholders, such as the government, NHS and regulators. HealthTech plays a key role in supporting delivery of healthcare and is a significant contributor to the UK’s economic growth. HealthTech is now the largest employer in the broader Life Sciences sector, employing 138,100 people in 4,140 companies, with a combined turnover of £27.6bn. The industry has enjoyed growth of around 5% in recent years. ABHI’s 320 members account for approximately 80% of the sector by value.

[1] Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre. ICNARC report on covid-19 in critical care: England, Wales and Northern Ireland 31 December 2020. https://www.icnarc.org/Our-Audit/Audits/Cmp/Reports.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022