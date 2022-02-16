Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has launched a new kind of business program, the Business, Organizations and Society (BOS) major, in order to give students a holistic perspective on the complex interactions and interdependencies between business and society. The program integrates business theory and application, and leverages key principles of liberal arts. Students will be provided with a platform to effectively analyze business decisions and outcomes from multiple lenses (social, political, economic), with an emphasis on the role and responsibilities of business and organizations in society.

The Business, Organizations, and Society major will provide students with a broad set of methodological grounding, including quantitative and qualitative assessment capabilities and competence in business fundamentals. Students will learn to be effective organizational and global leaders through strategic thinking, practical experience, analytical, and quantitative skills, in conjunction with a focus on teamwork, communications, innovation, and creativity.

Commenting on the launch, Associate Professor Jemima A. Frimpong, who is Program Head of the new Business, Organizations and Society Program said: “The Business, Organizations and Society major is a multidisciplinary program grounded on the principle that business must create value for society. We define society to include shareholders, consumers, suppliers, and communities, among others. The major emphasizes strategic thinking, global perspectives, social awareness, and creativity, and is designed to prepare students with the necessary tools and skills to effectively function within and lead organizations. One of the key elements of the program is connection with Abu Dhabi, whereby the major will produce well-rounded students with entrepreneurial mindsets and competencies in business that can contribute to transformation of the UAE economy. In addition, students will be equipped with capabilities for success in a variety of careers in private and public sector organizations.”

Dean of Social Science at NYU Abu Dhabi Paula England added: “The world is changing fast, and we are excited to provide a program that will help equip the next generation of global leaders with more social awareness to add to the traditional core business competencies. This includes using data to drive decision-making and the ability to think creatively beyond their own perspectives, enabling them to positively impact the way businesses and organizations operate within society. With these attributes, students will be well prepared to lead and thrive in business organizations.”

