TM6 will deliver enhanced output and greater efficiency, raising annual capacity to 120,000 tons

KAEC, Saudi Arabia –Juthor Paper Manufacturing Co., a subsidiary of Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO), one of the largest paper manufacturers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has broken ground on TM6, its second high-capacity production line for tissue manufacturing at King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), near Jeddah.

The groundbreaking ceremony welcomed distinguished representatives from different government and private entities like MODON and Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority along with the Juthor and MEPCO senior leadership teams. With a total investment of SAR 345 million, TM6 will significantly expand Juthor’s manufacturing output, increasing annual capacity to 120,000 tons and operating at a speed of 2,100 meters per minute.

TM6 supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by advancing local manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports, creating skilled jobs, and adhering to world-class environmental standards.

Andritz AG, an Austria-based international technology group the provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions, will manufacture, supply, and install the facility, over a 24-month period.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Musab Al-Muhaidib, Chairman of the Board at MEPCO Group, said: “The launch of TM6 is a testament to our unwavering belief in Saudi Arabia’s industrial future. As we align with Vision 2030, this expansion strengthens our role in enabling local manufacturing and advancing the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency in the tissue sector.”

The facility will utilize cutting-edge technology and sustainable manufacturing methods to align with MEPCO’s environmental goals, including efficient resource use and minimizing carbon emissions.

Eng. Faisal Haddawi, Group President at MEPCO Group, said: “At MEPCO Group, we do not simply build capacity — we build value, resilience, and trust. TM6 will accelerate our strategy for sustainable growth while deepening our contribution to the Saudi economy and regional markets.”

Juthor remains committed to continuous investment in manufacturing innovation to meet the growing demand for high-quality tissue paper products in the Kingdom and the wider MENA region.

About Juthor Paper Manufacturing Co.

Juthor Paper Manufacturing Co. is a Saudi-based tissue paper manufacturer and a subsidiary of MEPCO Group. Established to meet the Kingdom’s rising demand for hygiene and paper products, Juthor delivers high-quality, environmentally responsible solutions to regional and international markets. Its operations reflect MEPCO’s broader vision of industrial leadership, innovation, and sustainability.

Media contacts:

Abdulaziz Al-Jahdali

abdulaziz.j@juthor.com.sa