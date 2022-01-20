Beirut, Lebanon : Lebanon’s dire economic situation made for an exceptional holiday season, but once again Spinneys shoppers have proven that humanity always comes first. This was apparent through the large donations made to the campaign launched by SOS Children’s Villages Lebanon at all Spinneys branches throughout the month of December. 1,135,775,000 Lebanese Pounds were donated to support SOS’ mission and stand by the Lebanese communities during these hard times.

Through this initiative, Spinneys turned this festive season into an opportunity to help people in need. With only 5,000 Lebanese Pounds donated at the cash register, shoppers were given the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of SOS children.

After receiving the donation, the national director of SOS Children’s Villages Lebanon, Mrs. Zeina Roueiheb, thanked all those who have contributed to the success of this initiative, stating: ”Our country has been going through a tremendous amount of suffering, yet the determination of the people to help one another remains a priority - and for that we are thankful. Through this support, we are able to achieve our mission to secure loving and nurturing environments for all children deprived or at risk of losing parental care”. She added: “We are grateful for partners such as Spinneys, who has never left our side and has continuously supported us throughout the years.”

Speaking on behalf of Spinneys, Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Ralph Kahi stated: “Spinneys has been, and will always be, ready to support and launch meaningful and results-driven humanitarian initiatives, as a way to lend a helping hand. We are delighted by the outcome of this campaign which we are sure will have a positive impact on the lives of the children at the SOS villages.”

Once again, Spinneys renews its commitment to support the community, especially during the current situation in Lebanon, through ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives launched all throughout the years.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022