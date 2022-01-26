RIYADH, KSA – Aklaniat Technologies, a subsidiary of Mindware and a leading Value-Added Distributor in the Saudi market, today announced its participation at LEAP, the global platform for the most disruptive technology professionals, taking place in Riyadh between 1 – 3 February. With a large and varied portfolio of world class vendors, offering market leading technologies in the areas of infrastructure, networking, cybersecurity, imaging, artificial intelligence and cloud, the theme of the company’s participation will be centered around ‘Digital Transformation’ supporting customers and the reseller community in their digitization journeys.

Mr. Fadi Matta, General Manager, Mindware Saudi Arabia comments, “We at Mindware understand the importance of integrity, empowerment, and adaptability. We attract, develop and retain the brightest talent and deliver the best integrated technology solutions for digital transformation. Our goal is to support the technological prosperity of this wonderful Kingdom and to become the distributor of choice for both, our vendors as well as our channel partners. The message we want to convey is ‘Together we are stronger. Your success is our success’. We are looking forward to fruitful discussions and interactions with trade visitors at LEAP – interactions that we have all missed during the past couple of years on account of the pandemic.”

Mindware is honoured to have some of its key vendors joining the distributor at its stand at LEAP - namely Dell Technologies, Veritas, Citrix, Forcepoint, Archer, NetWitness, SecureID, Lenovo, Genesys, Symantec and many other global giants of the technology industry.

With cybersecurity one of the pillars of a digital transformation strategy and a key priority for CIOs today, Mindware is keen to announce its latest partnership with Trend Micro, one of the leading vendors in the security space. The vendor’s platform delivers a best-of-both-worlds scenario - industry-leading technology coupled with deep integration to optimize operational efficiency, ROI and security efficacy. Trend Micro is continuously innovating and integrating solutions to offer industry-leading security at all stages of digital transformations, so customers can confidently invest and grow.

With the aim of helping partners and their customers endure the current challenging environment, Mindware will be demonstrating the best integrated solutions to facilitate ‘Work from Home’ by way of a Cloud-based environment, with all the required security features - offering flexibility as well as business resilience.

Saudi is a huge market for electronic gaming, with huge growth potential. On display at the Mindware booth will be the Alienware gaming platform from Dell Technologies, which is sure to be a big attraction and capture the imagination of the youth of the Kingdom.

Mindware will be exhibiting from stand number E30 in hall 3. The company’s high-tech booth for this year has been designed to enhance visual communication, along with a welcoming space for face-to-face interactions with partners and vendors.

As one of the leading distributors of the finest IT products in the Middle East and Africa, Mindware's extensive portfolio includes top-class global brands reaching out to over 4,000 partners. Mindware’s comprehensive offering includes a selection of infrastructure, networking, security, and storage leading brands. As part of its VAD methodology, Mindware also offers supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Headquartered in Dubai UAE since 1991, Mindware has been uncompromisingly serving its customers for more than three decades.

